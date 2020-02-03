Djokovic’s 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 victory in a thriller over fifth seed Dominic Thiem drew him within three slams of Roger Federer’s haul of 20 and two behind second-placed Rafa Nadal’s 19.
“I think in order to have a chance and have a go for the historic number one I am going to try to do everything possible this season and next season maximum,” Djokovic said in front of ecstatic Serbian fans at Melbourne Park.
“That is what I can devote in terms of time and energy towards accomplishing that goal.”
Like Federer who reduced his schedule after reaching his thirties to prolong his career, the 32-year-old Djokovic also expects to wind down and spend more time with his young children in the not-too-distant future.