The decision was taken after consultation with the players, chief executive of the European Tour Keith Pelley and tournament host Johann Rupert, and was unanimously agreed upon in light of the excessive heat forecast for Leopard Creek this week, with temperatures forecast to reach as high as 40°C. At the moment, it applies for this tournament only.
“We are very grateful to the European Tour for supporting this decision, and we’re excited about it,” said Selwyn Nathan, commissioner of the Sunshine Tour.
“The game has moved on, golf fashion has moved on, and even the weather has changed. We’re playing in Africa under beautiful sunshine, and as long as the dress code conforms with that of the club, then I think it will look very good. On the Sunshine Tour we believe #Gr8nessbeginshere, and this is certainly a great decision for golf going forward.”
In 2016, the Sunshine Tour and European Tour made the decision to allow players to wear shorts during practice rounds and pro-ams. This policy was also adopted by the PGA Tour this year.