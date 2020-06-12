NPA to oppose top cop Brigadier James Ramanjulam's bail in fraud case

Pretoria - The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate will oppose bail for one of 16 Senior SAPS members linked to a R56 million tender fraud for police vehicle markings. Spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said the 16 officers were arrested following a three-year investigation by the Special Anti-Corruption Task Team, headed by Brigadier Tony Perumal. She said they faced charges of fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering in connection with the R56m contract fraudulently given to service providers who paid kickbacks to supply chain management officials responsible for awarding the contract in 2017. Twala said 15 of the officials appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court last week and were each granted R5 000 bail. However, the unit would oppose bail for one of the officials, Brigadier James Ramanjulam, 55.

She said Ramanjulam was due to appear in court yesterday to continue his bail application, but would have to wait another week in custody due to the magistrate’s court being closed for decontamination.

Ramanjalum is the former section head of procurement and was arrested in Rooihuiskraal, Centurion.

“We’re opposing his bail as we have evidence that leads us to believe that he will interfere with witnesses and tamper with the ongoing investigation.”

The investigating director, advocate Hermione Cronje, in July last year authorised investigations into high-level corruption involving senior police officials, suspected of colluding to divert public funds for personal gain across the procurement supply chain process.

Cronje said not only were they opposing bail for Ramanjulam because he was a high risk for tampering with evidence, but he also stood accused of two Schedule 5 offences in which damning evidence against him had been collected.

He is to appear before the court to resume his bail application on June19, and all accused are to return to court on September29 for the matters to be heard.

