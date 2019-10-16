The judgment was yet another financial blow for the already cash-strapped NPA.
These prosecutors, who are the backbone of the NPA, with some holding service for 40 years, have scored the legal victory after a struggle of more than a decade.
Former national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams point-blank refused to implement the financial promises made to them in 2007.
But Judge Cornelius van der Westhuizen made it clear that these promises were long overdue. He said the NPA had to comply with the 2007 promise, as gazetted on December 2, 2010. He said Abrahams was not entitled to place the promise on hold.