NPA told to pay salary increases









SOME of the senior prosecutors, led by advocate Retha Meintjes, centre in front row, in court yesterday. Zelda Venter Pretoria - The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, yesterday ordered that about 57 National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) top deputy directors were entitled to their long overdue promise of a salary and benefit increase. The judgment was yet another financial blow for the already cash-strapped NPA. These prosecutors, who are the backbone of the NPA, with some holding service for 40 years, have scored the legal victory after a struggle of more than a decade. Former national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams point-blank refused to implement the financial promises made to them in 2007. But Judge Cornelius van der Westhuizen made it clear that these promises were long overdue. He said the NPA had to comply with the 2007 promise, as gazetted on December 2, 2010. He said Abrahams was not entitled to place the promise on hold.

This order was met with jubilation by some of the senior prosecutors in court yesterday. They now stand to receive the increases they never got, back-paid to 2007.

No amounts were named in the judgment as the scale of increases differ, but it is understood that some of the top prosecutors stand to receive about R1.5 million in back pay. This will mean the justice cluster will have to fork out around R150m to honour yesterday’s court order - besides the costs granted against it.

The fact that the financial promise was never honoured meant that many of their juniors earned more than them. This is because the other legally qualified employees within the justice cluster received these benefits in 2007, while the deputy director of public prosecutions and chief prosecutors financially fell behind.

They said there was a collective agreement made in July 2007 that they were entitled to all the benefits associated with the implementation of the Occupational Specific Dispensation (OSD) extended to legal professionals within the justice cluster.

They wanted the justice cluster to honour its promises. It was argued on behalf of the applicants that their labour rights were infringed while their colleagues benefited from the OSD. Judge van der Westhuizen, during legal arguments, earlier expressed his shock and dismay at how deputy directors of public prosecutions in the country were being treated by the government and the NPA for ignoring them their promised benefits.

He remarked that these legal eagles were crucial in ensuring that the wheels of justice turned daily.

Apart from opposing the application, no clear reasons were forwarded from the NPA as to why it went back on its word to implement the salary increases. The NPA’s legal representatives were not even present at court yesterday for the judgment.

Retired deputy director Retha Meintjes, one of the applicants, said they were elated with the judgment after their long struggle for justice.

Pretoria News