LEHLOGONOLO Letsoalo of Aga Sechaba Community Projects in Ga-Rankuwa, one of the 12 NPOs that received money from the City to fund the fight against drug addiction and substance abuse. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane could not reach and help every citizen struggling with drug addiction and other social challenges without the help of NPOs, Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said yesterday. Mokgalapa, who donated over R20 million to 12 NPOs, said the City put these organisations through “a very strict, professional and random” selection process before funding them to continue doing the great work they had been doing on the ground.

The organisations received various amounts after City of Tshwane representatives visited all of them to ensure they actually existed and did the work they claimed to be doing. Their needs were assessed and extensive evaluation done of the critical work they had been doing in their communities.

Mokgalapa said: “We have given away about R20.3m to these NPOs who will be assisting us with various programmes of drug addiction and substance abuse awareness in Tshwane. If you recall, in my State of the City Address I earmarked R35m to assist us in the fight against drugs and substance abuse.

“We have a serious problem with nyaope and we have a serious problem with this bluetooth method of consuming this nyaope. We have all types of problems in our townships and also here in areas like Sunnyside. These NPOs are here to assist to ensure that we address this problem.”

Mokgalapa told members of the NPOs to ensure that the funds were used for the right purposes and not the pockets of board members.

He said all these monies were going straight to the organisations and nobody should ask them for a 10% share.

“On a three-monthly basis, we will be going to assess progress in these organisations. I personally will see after a year the improvement that they’ve made and the work that was done throughout the year.”

