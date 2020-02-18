NSFAS funds wasted, say TUT landlords









A GROUP of student accommodation owners picketing outside Tshwane University of Technology, in Soshanguve, yesterday. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - In A country that’s struggling to finance tertiary education, moving Tshwane University of Technology students from cheaper accommodation to private accommodation, is a waste of tax money. This frustration was expressed by troubled residence owners in Soshanguve, who protested at the university yesterday, calling on management to “put an end to the trend of wasting government money”. They said they had noticed a trend of students, funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), being informed by SMS to pack their bags and relocate to other residences. The landlords, led by the Residential Student Association, argued that the university students had always stayed in their residences without problems, but things changed last year when NSFAS agreed to allocate funds to pay for off-campus residences. They said students protested last year to have NSFAS support, even when they resided off campus, but since they won that battle, there had been a lot of private residences on construction in the township.

They argued that they had accommodated students for years, but now there was a tendency to move students from residences, where they paid as little as R800 a month, to those that charged R3000, just because the government was paying.

Chairman of the association, Nchawe Mutloane, said: “We are upset because we sat down with the university last year, to represent more than 900 residences, but the university has failed to deliver on its promises.

“The university committed to give 4000 beds to the landlords. We gave the university our lease agreement that we issue to students and they said they would make some adjustments to it and bring it back to us, so that it is standard between all of us as landlords, but that hasn’t happened.

“However, now that NSFAS is financing these students, some people in the university have pulled back. They were supposed to enlist our accommodations on their website this year, but look now - academics have started and that hasn’t happened.”

The landlords - some elderly - have been in this business for years. They are afraid private accommodations will kill their business and take all the students.

One of them said: “We are parents too and these students love us because of what we have always done for them. When they don’t have places to sleep and can’t go back to their provinces, we are the ones who come to collect them from the streets and give them shelter.

“When they are in the news for sleeping in public areas, we are the ones who are there for them, not the university. Now that NSFAS can help them pay, they are taken away from us.

“Some students were literally just moved from one house, where they paid R900, to a few houses down the road where they will pay R3600 and incur more debt.

“Just imagine how many other students could be helped with that money. It makes no sense for a student’s tuition fees to cost R18000, but accommodation costs almost twice that amount.”

The landlords said it was almost as if the university had forgotten its social responsibility to the community. They said they felt used because they had always been the ones who accommodated students when protests were rife on campus.

Every year, they even allow students, who stay on campus, to leave their luggage in their residencies so that they may travel light to their home provinces.

The university said on its website that there was not enough accommodation to meet the demand for student housing. In 2017, it started to accredit private student accommodation.

The university identified buildings suitable for student accommodation, and donor or sponsor funding - like NSFAS - may be utilised to contribute towards the rental payment.

The university has not yet accredited sufficient accommodation to meet the student demand on each campus, but the number of spaces on each campus will steadily increase.

TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said yesterday: “We are aware of the issues that were raised and have, over time, been engaging the community. The process to arrange a meeting with the affected parties is under way, as a matter of priority, to address the issues.”

Pretoria News