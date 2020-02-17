Solidarity’s Helping Hands Study Fund Centre is demanding transparency and accountability related to the millions of alleged incorrect payments to students over the past few years.
NSFAS's Randall Carolissen must also explain the irregular expenditure incurred in the 2018/19 financial year.
Head of Solidarity’s Helping Hands Study Fund Centre Stefan Pieterse said they had lodged a request with the court for the NSFAS public administrator to give them the information within 60 days.
Pieterse said there was no malice in their request - the incorrect and irregular NSFAS payouts were a waste of taxpayers' money.