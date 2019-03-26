ELIAS SKHOSANA and Stemer Monageng are greeted by family and friends after the Pretoria Magistrate's Court granted them R25 000 bail each yesterday. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Hugs and kisses were exchanged after the two businessmen accused of working with Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela walked out of the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on R25 000 bail each yesterday. Elias Skhosana and Stemer Monageng were greeted by cheers from friends and family members after magistrate Desiree Stigling had granted them bail.

They had been in police custody since March 8 following a police operation to take down people who allegedly worked with Mathibela to extort and intimidate Mamelodi business people of sums of money exceeding R600000.

Stigling did not find reasons to believe the suspects would avoid trial should they be granted bail.

She thought the court could not keep the accused in police custody on presumption of guilt, as argued by the legal teams.

However, Stigling ordered Skhosana and Monageng to report to their nearest police stations three times a week, hand over their passports to the police and stay away from Mamelodi and all State witnesses.

Defence attorneys Solomon Mkhabela and Mpesi Makhanya said although some of their clients’ supporters were not happy with the bail conditions, which they deemed too stringent, only their clients could give instructions to challenge these.

Mkhabela said: “We cannot challenge that through the media. Our clients have just paid bail and they are happy to finally go home to their families. Justice waits for no man and that's why they are out on bail. For now they will have to comply with the bail conditions, but in as far as voicing some satisfaction, that will have to be discussed later on.”

Pretoria News