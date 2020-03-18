Offers of help flood in for baby boy abandoned in Centurion

Pretoria - A mother abandoned her baby boy in Centurion last week, leaving him on the doorstep of grandparents with only his birth certificate and a note saying “he can contact us when he is 18”. The grandparents said they were battling to survive with their pension grants and health issues and took the baby to the Child Welfare Tshwane Centre. Supervisor of the adoption unit at the centre, Nina de Caires, said they were overwhelmed to see many people reaching out on Facebook wanting to adopt the baby even though he was not up for adoption. She said the aim of the post was to make people aware and get assistance. “We requested receiver blankets, nappies and milk formula for him because those are the things the temporary safe-care parent needs when they take care of the children pending the court’s investigation,” said De Caires.

They were still investigating the case and the baby was not yet adoptable. However, it was encouraging to see that people were willing to help.

The baby was still in hospital, and the grandparents said they did not have a support system within the family to take care of the child, she said.

De Caires said it was important for parents to know that they had options and it was not necessary to abandon their children.

Child Welfare received many similar cases of abandoned children, but they also assisted biological parents in placing children in safe homes. The aim was to provide a home for the children and not the other way around - provide children for people.

There was a post-adoption agreement where the parents stipulated their conditions of when they wanted to make contact with the child.

After the child turned 18, it would be the child’s decision if they wanted to make contact since they were considered to be an adult.

“We provide counselling,” she said.

Pretoria News