UNISA main campus. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - As we start the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the focus is mostly on the more mainstream abuses such as rape and spousal killings. While it is estimated that only one in nine women who are raped report this to the police, it goes without saying that this is serious. This year’s theme is “attract all South Africans to be active participants in the fight to eradicate violence against women and children”. It got me thinking that employers can play a big role in stopping these violations. Sexual harassment in the workplace may not be the ultimate form of abuse, but it is nevertheless still abuse. The plight some women face in this regard, especially in the way some of their complaints are handled, is worrisome.





The Labour Court recently had a lot to say on how a sexual harassment claim against a (now former) senior official at Old Mutual was handled.

The man was fired by the company after he was found to have sexually harassed a female employee for years.

The CCMA, however, found that he was unfairly dismissed and that he should be reinstated. Old Mutual turned to the Labour Court to appeal this, where the judge severely criticised the manner in which the commissioner of the CCMA handled this matter.

Instead of believing the victim, the commissioner chose the version of the man. One of his reasons for this was that the alleged sex-pest made a better impression on him as a witness.

On the one hand, was the evidence of the victim, who told the commissioner in detail how and when she was sexually harassed.

On the other hand, was the evidence of the man who claimed she was “planted in the office to entrap” him so that he would not be considered for the promotion he dearly wanted.

The victim said the advances started off with her supervisor telling her that he was fantasising about her and told her exactly what he (sexually) wanted to do to her.

At first, she did not report him, as she thought things would get better after he agreed to avoid her.

But when she realised that the harassment would not stop, she relocated to another branch and reported him.

The commissioner questioned why the woman did not immediately report the sexual harassment and he also frowned upon some of her claims.

Reason luckily prevailed in this case when the judge overturned the commissioner’s findings.

But it was no easy road for the innocent victim, who time and again had to relive her nightmare as she had to tell her story at different forums.

Another worrisome issue is the numerous claims of sexual harassment at Unisa.

Earlier this year, one of its employees was arrested after she staged a naked protest at the Union Buildings. She claimed a colleague asked her to perform sexual favours so she could keep her job there.

Unisa said the man was cleared of wrongdoing following an investigation into the claims.

A student at this establishment, meanwhile, turned to court to claim damages against a professor, whom she claimed forced himself on her while he had a sexually-transmitted disease, which he consequently gave her.

The professor, who was meanwhile promoted, denied these claims. His name was cleared following a disciplinary hearing.

Unisa, on the other hand, said it condemned sexual harassment. It also said it condemned sexual harassment allegations to settle personal scores. I’m not able to say whether she’s trying to settle a personal score or not.

Let’s take office sexual harassment seriously.

