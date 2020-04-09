Official thrilled by measures taken to test for virus at Soshanguve clinic

Pretoria - The department of Infrastructure Development yesterday was impressed by measures implemented at Soshanguve Block JJ Clinic to screen and test people who showed symptoms of the coronavirus. MEC Tasneem Morata had tasked officials from her department to conduct an oversight visit to the clinic as part of the province-wide screening and testing campaign. Although she could not make it to the clinic to be part of field workers to provide awareness and support to locals, her team sat down with the management of the clinic to ensure they were properly trained and well prepared. The provincial government deployed MECs to join healthcare field workers. Chief of staff in Morata’s office Bafana Nhlapo was taken on a tour of the clinic and monitored the entire process - from the security gate to the special Covid-19 testing room.

The process starts with a patient being sanitised at the gate and then being screened for possible symptoms. Staff then direct people who may need to be tested on a specific route to eliminate exposure and contact with other people in the clinic.

According to clinic manager Nape Mpaketsane, the route to the Covid-19 testing room is also meant to be used by people who had frequented high-risk areas like China and other European countries.

He said that once tested, they left using another exit room closer to the testing room and told to go home. The test specimen is then collected by lab scientists, while specialised waste management officials collect the waste resources used for the testing.

Nhlapo said: “After what I have seen here I can say that I am very happy and I know the department will be happy from the details of my report. It is clear that the staff here are well trained and well prepared to fight the spread of this coronavirus.

“I am also happy to report that the field workers have been given resources to carry out this work. Where there were shortages of things like gloves and masks, there has been great improvements.”

