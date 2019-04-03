WORK has started on the so-called ‘death bend’ on the Old Johannesburg Road.

Pretoria - Old Johannesburg Road death bend will soon be a thing of the past for motorists and commuters. The road which comes through from the north of Pretoria, also referred to as the R101, has for years been a hazard for unsuspecting motorists and commuters.

“I'm in pain right now. I rolled at the same intersection, and worse I am paying for a car I don't have, due to lack of road signs on the same road,” a motorist wrote on Twitter.

@KhuzzyC also tweeted: “That’s where I took a wrong route and went straight to a dumping site.”

Motorists and pedestrians said the road was in a deplorable condition, with no one willing to do anything.

“I don't even know where to start with this road and how bad it is. To make matters worse, you find homeless people or those collecting rubbish also dragging their trolleys on the same narrow strip,” a motorist said.

These were just a few of the comments made by motorists and social media users following calls and advocacy by community activist Yusuf Abramjee, for the road's rehabilitation with immediate effect to avoid further deaths.

Abramjee said the road had been a problem for numerous years and had led to gruesome accidents.

He said stakeholders had not taken any action to remedy the situation.

He said the road, frequently used by military personnel, trucks avoiding the highways and residents from surrounding Pretoria West communities, including Laudium and Valhalla, was in an extremely poor state and lacked the mere basics.

“I've seen so many crashes over the years and it's mainly because this area is in dire need of signage, chevrons and lighting.”

He added that to make matters worse, the road also had a “false road” that led to the nearby bush, without any warning.

There were frequent accidents in the area, said Abramjee, and recently a father and son lost their lives following a collision in that exact spot.

“I reported this matter to the premier (David Makhura) on Sunday, and I must say that swift action was taken by him and Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Dr Ismail Vadi. This shows recognition of the seriousness of this situation, which we welcome.”

Abramjee said the community welcomed the action to resolve the matter and ensure communities could travel safer.

Yesterday work to fix the road was in progress, with heavy machinery and vehicles criss-crossing the bend.

