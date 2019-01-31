Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mike Phelan.

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned his players not to think winning comes easily after a 2-2 draw at home to Burnley ended their six-game winning streak in the Premier League under the Norwegian. United scored two late goals to salvage a point after Burnley looked set to hand Solskjaer, pictured, his first loss as United boss.

“The danger of winning might be that you think what we’ve done before gives us the right to start off on 90 percent because we’re winning one or 2-0.

“But we don’t. You have to start properly in each game and today we didn’t start off well enough to cause Burnley enough problems,” he said.

United, who have slipped two points behind fifth-placed Arsenal, piled plenty of pressure on Burnley’s defence but caused too few problems with their crosses from wide.

“We know they (Burnley) are well organised and happy if we cross the ball, we needed more tempo and more urgency in the play, play our way into the box more,” said Solskjaer.

The ex-United striker, who took over from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, was happy however with the late rally.

“I was stopped so many times (after the game) by the staff, so many people saying great spirit fighting spirit, and the way they came back was fantastic and so of course (I’m) happy with a point but we could have got three even at the end but we just ran out of time.

“We started too late with the urgency, that’s a learning curve but now you’ve got your answer, can they come back if they go one down or two down, even so I’m very happy with the response,” he said.

United’s Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic conceded the performance had not been up to scratch.

“I think it is two points lost, we expected more from this game. We wanted to win, but after 2-0 down we have to be happy with one point.

“But we should play better, we have to play better, see where we made mistakes, to improve and play like we have in the last seven or eight games,” said the former Chelsea player.

“We have to do much better, the mentality needs to be much better than the first 75 minutes.” Reuters