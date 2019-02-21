Community of Olievenhoutbosch protest outside Tshwane House against poor service delivery. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

Pretoria - Angry community members from Olivenhoutbosch in extension six on Thursday protested outside Tshwane House against poor service delivery in their area.



They demanded that the new mayor Stevens Mokgalapa must attend to complaints stemming from an incomplete housing project.





"They took us from Mooiplaats in 2015 to Olivenhoutbosch and promised to build us houses. The problem now is because the houses are not yet finished," said one of the community leaders Patrick Mthembu.





He said protesters were unhappy with the City of Tshwane and the contractor after they abandoned the housing project without prior notification.





He said the problem of incomplete houses was due to the unreliable contractor who had abandoned the project.





"One of children in the area recently fell into a hole dug out by the contractor," Mthembu said.





He further said the community was upset about the lack of other infrastructure such as bridges, water and electricity





"We want the City of Tshwane to put aside the contractor and appoint a new one," he said.





He said the initial housing project was meant to construct at least 750 houses for beneficiaries, but to date it has delivered only 100.





"Even the 100 houses that have been built have cracks now," he said.





Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said he was not aware about the protesting community, but he would be willing to go and receive their memorandum of grievances and address them.





During a media briefing where he announced members of mayoral committee, he said his administration will be focused on service delivery.





"I want to be clear that I intend to be a mayor that focuses on service delivery, the provision of water, electricity, transport and urban management services are the core business of this administration," Mokgalapa said.



