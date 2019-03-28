Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune flanked by Proteas cricketer Temba Bavuma and Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane. Picture: Supplied

Castle Lager has officially released a supporters jersey for sports loving enthusiasts. The threaded supporter gear, made up of shirts from six unifying sporting moments in South Africa, was unveiled at the Nelson Mandela Square ahead of Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya on Sunday.

The selected moments woven into the jersey are the 1995 Rugby World Cup, 1996 Afcon; 1998 International Cricket Cup Champions Trophy, 2007 Rugby World Cup, 438 ODI and the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Over the years, Castle Lager has managed to solidify its position as a national unifier through sports.

The supporters jersey was manufactured with the intention to inspire the national teams and fuel fan passion by providing them with an item that can be physically worn, thus weaving together a fabric of this nation.

Castle Lager brand director Vaughan Croeser said “This is a massive year for football, cricket and rugby and it is rare to have all three senior national teams, potentially participate in major international tournaments in a single calendar year.

“We are the only brand in South Africa that sponsors all three major national teams and as a result of such a truly empowering responsibility coupled with our belief in national unity, it was only befitting that we mark the year with a gesture that bears a significance.

“There is absolutely nothing else that can bring people together like sports. We are thrilled about this big sporting year, and its potential to bring South Africans closer together.

“We are also excited about our jersey and the effect it will have on the teams when the fans are beaming with pride as they represent the country. With this jersey, we want to become one nation, drinking one beer, behind team South Africa.”

In attendance at the jersey reveal and live viewing was injured Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane and Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma. Staff Reporter