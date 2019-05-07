WELMARIE SMITH has been sentenced to life for the murder of her 3-year-old baby. Picture: Zelda Venter

Pretoria - While millions of South Africans will flock to the voting stations tomorrow in the hope of a better South Africa, I fear that while some things may change, others will remain the same. One of the evils we are battling to eradicate, is child abuse. Judge Bert Bam said, in sentencing the killer mother of three-year-old Nicole Smith to life imprisonment for her murder, remarked that, in spite of national campaigns against this, these cases seem to increase by the day.

Prosecutor Alica Roos, who has faced her fair share of child abuse prosecutions, agreed. She told the judge that the pile of child abuse cases on her desk seemed never ending.

Judge Bam has many years of experience on the bench and has seen a lot during his time. He was clearly touched by the hell little Nicole had to endure during her three years on this earth.

He is the same judge who sentenced Poppie van der Merwe’s parents last year to a life term each.

Poppie was also three when she met her fate.

Both she and Nicole had been abused over a number of years - both had suffered broken legs for which they had never been treated and which were busy healing by the time they ended up in the morgue.

Both had multiple bruises across their bodies and died of head injuries. Their parents claimed to have seen the bruises for the first time when they were confronted about it. In Poppie’s case only in hospital and in Nicole’s case when her parents were presented with pictures of her little body. None of these parents could explain the bruises, other than to say they never saw them before.

Nicole, who weighed only 12kg at death, had cigarette burns across her emaciated body. Her parents claimed neither of them smoked.

As in the case of Poppie’s mother, Louisa Koekemoer, Nicole’s mother, Welmarie Smith, also cried bitterly in court when she was sentenced. Her husband, Willem Smith, faced his 25-year sentence for assault with a stoney face, as did Poppie’s stepdad, Kobus Koekemoer, last year.

Another similarity between the two mothers are that both blamed their “abusive” husbands for their children ending up dead. Both cried bitterly as they described their awful lives. Both kept mum when it came to their daughters’ hell.

As in the case of the Koekemoers, I took-up my usual place in court last week - in front, next to the dock. This is usually reserved for the police, but being a familiar face and an old hand in court, I am granted this indulgence.

The reason for my “special seat” during these types of cases, is that I want to see their faces. I want to see their hands and their reactions to the heart-wrenching evidence presented to the court.

I never get my answers. Nor does the court.

Another question which arises is how did no one else notice the marks on these children, nor the emaciated state they were in. Perhaps some did, but chose to cast a blind eye.

A colleague who worked with Welmarie Smith and supported her at court, said she was shocked to hear what actually happened to Nicole. She had told her the child was sickly and died of natural causes.

To me it made sense, as this abuse normally stay under wraps.

I have no idea what the solution is and I dread the next Poppie or Nicole to cross my path.

