Online Theatre and Dance Festival born from lockdown

Pretoria - When the country went into lockdown two months ago, something died inside Katlego Charle. “Then I realised what it meant for us and theatre practitioners in the country,” he said. The 29-year-old writer, actor, lecturer, podcaster and PhD student at the University of Pretoria is among artists in the country and globally to be adversely affected by the pandemic. When the lockdown announcement was made, Charle was working on a production called Return Of The Ancestors at the Market Theatre. The production is an interpretation of Zimkhitha Kumbaca from Mike van Graan. The two-cast production, played by Charle and Tshepo Seagiso, tackles the dilemma of what it means to live in a time of political upheaval and unaccountability.

It engulfs Woza Albert, a South African theatre classic featuring two actors. The production was doing exceptionally well, with the opening night attracting a full house when the lockdown regulations kicked in.

Charle had to move back home to Pretoria to be with his family.

After much deliberation, he explained that his good friend and colleague, Mxolisi Masilela, founder of the TX Theatre in Tembisa, created a WhatsApp group to voice their frustrations as artists. “Through those discussions we realised that we can either sit down and wait or we can start playing around within the virtual space,” he said. “We realised that people were spending a lot of time on their cellphones, so we could create any type of content that reaches people where they are.”

Thus was born the “3-1/2 Online Theatre and Dance Festival”.

Through collaboration using WhatsApp and Zoom, artists from around the world came together to produce four free online events - spreading a sense of hope through a previously unexplored platform.

The first was a play festival, then dance, then poetry, and finally music.

Charle said the move from the stage to online also forced artists to upskill; it forced artists like himself who had never used video editing software before to figure out how to cut videos and use sound software.

But that was not the only positive the platform also sparked insightful debates like “The thin line between theatre and film”.

“What is it that keeps productions from being classified as film or theatre? Is it the liveness of the production or is it about having people present to witness the production? So this allowed us to move from the place of paralysis to actually questioning the actual convention of theatre and what it can be,” Charle said.

“The platform has over 3000 engagements and has been a way of learning how we can start growing our audience, so when we start getting back to theatre we can bring the people into theatre,” he said.

He also became involved in the PopArt theatre, a cutting-edge South African-based experimental theatre online production company.

PopArt invited seven writers, seven directors, seven cast members from seven different parts and regions of the world and gave each of them seven days of preparation, which resulted in seven pieces of “theatrically styled” virtual storytelling pieces.

“Luckily enough I teach writing, but the lockdown has definitely taught us the importance of human interaction in all spheres of life, like church gatherings, social clubs etc,” Charle said.

