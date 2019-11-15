Operation by SAPS nets over 600 suspects in Gauteng









POLICE found parts linked to two stolen cars during a raid at a chop-shop in Akasia as part of operation O Kae Molao. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - The O Kae Molao operation of the SAPS yesterday led to the recovery of vehicle parts linked to 11 cases of vehicle theft reported in Akasia, north of the city. In addition, 605 people were arrested for various crimes, including rape, assault related to domestic violence, assault with intention to inflict grievous bodily harm, and child neglect. Members of the SAPS Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit also pounced on a chop-shop in Akasia. “It appears this particular chop-shop specialises in Toyota parts,” said provincial SAPS commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela. “With this week’s operations having kicked off with the tracing of wanted suspects, police were able to trace and arrest 605 suspects in the different districts in Gauteng.” Among the 605 were suspects who have been on the run, he said. Two suspects arrested in Soshanguve and Mabopane were linked to three other cases reported at the two police stations. Mawela said all detectives of the province were out conducting a search operation for the most wanted criminals on the database.

Two major roadblocks were also conducted as the operation hit Pretoria - one on the M17, the other on the M20. “We arrested seven with confirmed stolen cars on the M20. This was within 45 minutes. The vehicles have been impounded," said Mawela.

Traffic police also impounded a large number of taxis and other vehicles that were not roadworthy. Around 90 undocumented foreigners were arrested.

“Home Affairs screened the people and confirmed their illegal status. All the paperwork will be finalised and they will be appearing before court on Monday.”

Police and metro officials also confiscated rotten fish, soggy biscuits sold to children and illicit cigarettes without warnings or labels during the raids in the northern parts of the city.

Pretoria News