In addition, 605 people were arrested for various crimes, including rape, assault related to domestic violence, assault with intention to inflict grievous bodily harm, and child neglect.
Members of the SAPS Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit also pounced on a chop-shop in Akasia. “It appears this particular chop-shop specialises in Toyota parts,” said provincial SAPS commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela. “With this week’s operations having kicked off with the tracing of wanted suspects, police were able to trace and arrest 605 suspects in the different districts in Gauteng.”
Among the 605 were suspects who have been on the run, he said. Two suspects arrested in Soshanguve and Mabopane were linked to three other cases reported at the two police stations.
Mawela said all detectives of the province were out conducting a search operation for the most wanted criminals on the database.