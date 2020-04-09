A serious crisis will never go to waste

“You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. What I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.” These are words uttered by (former US) president Barack Obama’s former chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, at the height of the 2008 global financial crisis. Similarly, South Africa and the rest of the world face yet another monumental crisis prompted by Covid-19. A new world order will certainly rise out of the ashes of this crisis with unique sets of challenges for individuals, business, civil society and states. This pending new world order requires policymakers to simultaneously take appropriate measures to prepare people and the state for these changes. These changes will be felt in the ways people relate. The physical distancing encouraged as a means to combat Covid-19 will usher an unprecedented use of digital tools of interactions. The use of hard cash will give way to electronic banking. Similarly, e-commerce and e-learning will be prioritised over our traditional business culture of physical interactions. The Covid-19 will have a direct negative impact on democracy. It means individuals will more likely be willing to surrender some aspects of their sovereignty and freedoms for the better of society.

States and corporations will gain more power over individuals. This new normal means that an individual’s personal information such as who one meets and places travelled to and health status become critical determinants for security clearance.

Covid-19 will equally have new security measures which will undermine individual freedom. States will enforce security to an extent of undermining some of the fundamental elements of the current freedoms as defined by liberal democracy.

The outbreak will provide states with the golden opportunity to accumulate more power. It is therefore imperative for people to think deeply and innovatively how to navigate these profound changes to their security and its implications on the Constitution. Civil society will be required to think hard and avoid getting into a reactive mode. Change is unavoidable, therefore ideas of how to actively participate in shaping the new order will be more important than demonstrations on the streets.

There are clear market signals that the way the world does business will change. Some sectors will be adversely affected more than others. Business is already shedding jobs.

South Africa is not immune to these global trends. Business will have to readjust to these changes to survive. This means our traditional sense of security will go beyond the current obsession of amassing armies and weapons against invading foreign enemies. The sophisticated weapons carrying nuclear warheads have already been made irrelevant in the face of an invisible cause by the coronavirus.

The world’s undisputed superpower, the US, has been caught napping and embarrassingly unable to protect its citizens from the coronavirus. For instance, the supreme nuclear carrying US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was recently halted because some of its 5000 troops were infected with Covid-19. This truly poses the question as to what is security?

It reminds us all that while it is important to defend ourselves from external enemies, defending one’s population from invisible viruses such as Covid-19 and climate change is equally important.

For South Africa’s policymakers specifically, the crisis should not be put to waste. It provides state, business, civil society and individuals with an opportunity to do things as Rahm Emmanuel stated “that you think you could not do before”.

This means learning lessons beyond the developed countries for survival. It is vital to find new ideas within African culture.

* Monyae is the director for the Centre for Africa - China Studies at the University of Johannesburg.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL.

Pretoria News