Can science lead to peace?

Flora Teckie The ‘World Science Day for Peace and Development’ – observed annually on 10 November – highlights the importance of scientific knowledge in our daily lives, and the crucial need for everyone to have access to such knowledge.

Science, according to the Baháí Writings is the “most noble” of all human virtues, and “the discoverer of all things”. Science has enabled society to separate fact from conjecture. Bahá’í Writings further state: “… science may be likened to a mirror wherein the infinite forms and images of existing things are revealed and reflected. It is the very foundation of all individual and national development. Without this basis of investigation, development is impossible”. Can science on its own lead us to creation of peace on earth? The benefits of science in our daily lives are very clear and does not need elaboration. However, it is also clear that science can be used for both the good of humanity, or for its destruction. For example, all weapons of destruction are produced through scientific knowledge. Thus, science on its own cannot lead us to peace.

It is the Bahá’í view that, in order to build a progressive and peaceful global society, science must be used together with religion. Science provides us with tools and means, while religion teaches us how to use those tools to the best advantage of all humanity. As an example: atomic energy is useful, but without religion it can become one of the most destructive forces produced by science. The Bahá’í International Community states: “In the quest for truth, science and religion – the two systems of knowledge available to humankind – must closely and continuously interact. The insights and skills that represent scientific accomplishment must look to the force of spiritual commitment and moral principle to ensure their appropriate application”.

Religion is the fruit of the creative Word of God, which has the power to transform human thought and action. God’s teachings offer to humanity a basis for values, and provide answers to moral questions, and our relationship to God, that science cannot provide. While science is important for our welfare and well-being, it does not have answers to every question about human existence. Although through science we can figure out the “how” of the universe, science alone cannot help us find the meaning of our existence. Insights into profound questions of the meaning and purpose of life do not come from science, but from religion. Through spiritual transformation of human beings, life can be filled with moral purpose. Through spiritual transformation high ideals, such as the unity of humanity and global peace, can become practical objectives.