Covid-19: Ramaphosa has shown he has what it takes

The unprecedented global crisis caused by Covid-19 unfolding in Italy, US, UK, China and South Korea and on our own shores has the potential to fundamentally change our lives and international relations. The most notable feature of the unfolding events in the world pose questions about what constitutes leadership during a crisis. In any society, people measure the quality of leadership in times such as the one at hand by the clarity of messages, command, policy direction and more importantly unity of purpose. What distinguishes the Covid-19 from other crises is that it threatens the very survival of the nation. It therefore demands that leaders at national and international level work in unison in providing clear direction for their nations and the world. When the world was faced with the threat of fascism in World War II, it responded by building a strong global coalition of freedom fighters to defeat the enemy. We are once again faced by a grave threat to global peace and security. This time it is not the traditional visible enemy such as Adolf Hitler but a biological pandemic. Judging by the unfolding events particularly in developed countries, especially the US, it appears that global leadership remains absent. The Covid-19 pandemic couldn’t have come at a worse time. It has come at a time when most institutions of global political and economic governance such as the UN, International Monetary Fund and World Bank are on the brink of collapse. The US and China, the world’s two largest economies are currently bickering over ideological issues, trade, technologies, South China Sea and most recently the origin of Covid-19 itself.

The EU has dismally failed to provide much-needed leadership as Italy grapples with high Covid-19 fatalities. Where else can the world expect sound leadership? What about emerging markets, especially Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) under the chairmanship of President Jair Bolsonaro?

Equally, BRICS exists only in name and paper. It hasn’t risen to fill the global leadership vacuum. Like other formations such as the G7 and EU, BRICS appear clueless on how to respond to the current global health crisis. As it stands, BRICS countries other than China are largely limiting their responses.

The sheer lack of leadership at global level signals sadly the final nail in the coffin of the post-1945 world order. During the World War II, the West and East (with different ideological outlooks) set their differences aside to confront the menace. US President Harry Truman, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, then Soviet leader Joseph Stalin and South Africa’s own General Jan Smuts had a common plan to roll back Axis powers.

The White House press briefings carried by President Donald Trump are increasingly turning into comic shows. This leaves South Africa and Africa on their own.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has indeed won the hearts and minds of his people and beyond. Although giving a chilling speech, he demonstrated the leadership that’s lacking at global level. South Africa is not the US, UK or China. It does not command the resources of these countries. But Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion.

Like in the 1990s, in negotiating a democratic transition, Ramaphosa has once again brought all role-players together to contribute meaningfully in combating this unprecedented threat to the nation. As the AU chairperson, Ramaphosa ought to find ways of reaching out to the rest of Africa in fighting against Covid-19. Africa remains the most vulnerable, with its poor health infrastructure. In the absence of global unity in combating Covid-19, drastic measures such as the ones taken by Ramaphosa are needed at continental level.

* Monyae is the director of Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL