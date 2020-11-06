Covid-19: The key to success in new normal

Henry Bantjez Pretoria - We need to re-look how to approach leadership in organizations – a yearning for things to go back to the old normal and an attitude of “once we discover a vaccine for Covid-19 things will settle down” is dangerous. Because it won’t. Managers and their next level leaders have to undergo coaching on how to adapt to the new normal and get ready to spot opportunities. We are working remotely, and in many countries, even with less government imposed Covid-19 restrictions, there is a 70/30 ratio trend. 70 being working from home. New and challenging scenarios require strong leadership, able to adapt in remote settings with very specific behavioural skill sets. People feel stressed and insecure. Creating safety nets for employees, and the know-how, is not necessarily traits that good leaders naturally possess.

A potentially manageable crisis left unresolved will turn into a full-blown disaster and a turn to compassionate leadership is the key to new normal success. The world is in chaos and facing hard times. So how can this be fixed? As a compassionate leader you step up to help distressed folks to stay motivated and grounded. And in turn this behaviour will teach you self-compassion, because if you can’t be compassionate to yourself, you can’t be to others.

Interventions and coaching promoting compassionate leadership, awareness and behavioural traits, indicate that compassion is teachable. Compassionate leadership is not an automatic response to another’s predicament; it is a response that occurs when the situation is perceived as serious, unjust and relatable. Showing compassion as a leader does not mean projecting insecurity, or a loss of control.

In fact, when you effectively communicate that you understand the situation is painful, and that there are families involved, the effect on them (and also productivity and innovation) will be impactful, because it naturally fosters resilience which is the vaccine that protects us from the impact of adversity. Resilience is an emotional muscle – one that can be nurtured and strengthened with the right kind of leadership.

Many of us are working in new and suboptimal conditions. This means that we are dealing with unprecedented levels of stress and anxiety such as dealing with kids and partners at home while working or feeling excluded due to an unsympathetic virtual new world.

And the future of our jobs, our companies, and the economy is uncertain. So this paves the groundwork for tension that leaders need to be aware of now than ever before. Things got real. Things got personal. The pandemic has shown us that this crisis is mentally, emotionally, and physically draining. Each day, as you weigh your priorities and decisions, take the needs of others into consideration. Lookout for burnout—in your team and yourself—and take demonstrative steps to protect against it.

Psychologically, unexpected changes present opportunities to relate to your teams and for this, compassion is key. This is a chance for leaders to show that they are committed to being there for their people. Things will not go back to normal so why would you think that things can stay the way they were before the pandemic? It is now the time for leaders to show up more than ever before with virtual and emotional check-ins.

By being empathetic & steady you will comprehend the impact of stress on yourself and on your team and reset expectations. This will strengthen your attitude of resilience and inspire brilliance.

Let me point out a few critical behaviours that next level leaders must show during this crisis. Empathy and networking, for example, are important, but it’s how you approach these concepts that will carry you out of crisis mode: - Use Emotional Intelligence (EQ). Here are two quick scenarios.

In a Zoom meeting one of your team members’ four-year-old is seen on camera running into a room. Her box lights up from the crying. You as the leader finds this unacceptable. Weak. You say nothing and continue the meeting. In the same scenario when the box lights up you make a comment and crack a joke about the new normal of work telling her to take a moment with her child and unmute (EQ).

As a leader you need to be on the people who step up – Show appreciation by rewarding and acknowledging them. Focus compassionately on workplace culture. Gone are the days of super formal meetings. If a dog barks or a child cries – so what. Authentically contribute to your community by showing compassion and an understanding that boundaries may often be broken due to circumstances. A perfect opportunity to show that you are committed to being there for your people. How you lead now will establish how your team will transition into the new normal.

Considering the extent of our current crisis, if people around you are not providing bad news, it could very well be a signal that you’re operating in a culture of denial and fear. People need to be able to tell you the ugly truth—you can’t change what you don’t acknowledge.

In the book The Fearless Organization, Harvard Business School professor Amy Edmondson describes decades of research about the importance of psychological safety—”a climate in which people are comfortable expressing and being themselves - to the performance of businesses and other organizations”. Its absence is linked to everything from more errors to a greater chance of failure.

A worldwide crisis such as Covid-19 strips leadership back to its most fundamental and vulnerable element and that is to make a positive difference in people’s lives. It is now imperative for leaders to demonstrate compassionate leadership and to make dealing with the new normal the first priority.

Developing perspective and deriving meaning from it through compassion will foster belonging and inclusion and it will be your key to re-imagining and planning your post crisis future.

