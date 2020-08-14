Covid-19: Tourism industry preparing for recovery

Fish Mahlalela Pretoria - Tourism has come of age and is now firmly established as an important contributor to economic growth and employment, and a driver for achieving the global development goals. The sector is one of the larger economic sectors that is significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. This has resulted in the need for enhanced sector support, to help protect this sector during the pandemic as well as aid it during the recovery phase. As the tourism department, while traversing an unchartered path, we do so with positivity and firm in the knowledge that we will emerge tourism strong. We therefore undertake to develop projects that will contribute towards creating more meaningful jobs and our strategy remains anchored around commitments for growth and development. Coupled with the introduction of the District Development Model, we believe that we will enhance the competitiveness of tourism localities as we continue to diversify our offerings, with local government as a key role-player in the spatial management of the tourism estate, including work done in communities under traditional leadership.

Through the Enterprise Development and Transformation Programme, we are introducing new players into the tourism economy and thus contributing to the competitiveness of tourism destinations.

We recognise that technology will drive the provision of government services into the future. The Enterprise Development and Transformation Portal will serve as an online supplier marketplace for SMMEs to promote sector transformation and job creation.

Our Working for Tourism Programme continues to support training through on-the-job training within infrastructure projects and through standalone training interventions, with participants accumulating credits towards a qualification.

We will create 2500 work opportunities through the Expanded Public Works Programme during this financial year.

Through the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa, we are also introducing an approach to prepare establishments for grading. This will enable establishments to receive feedback prior to full grading applications, minimising the numbers of those that do not make it or increasing the uptake. We will equally pursue a well-developed system of handling and managing complaints from travellers and consumers.

The Meetings Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions sector has borne the brunt of the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with cancellations of events.

This pandemic resulted in the cancellation of travel trade platforms globally, such as ITB, IMEX and WTM, to name a few. Included in these are our own platforms, such as Africa’s Travel Indaba and Meetings Africa.

Our collaboration with the SAPS resulted in the signing of the memorandum of understanding to identify and address challenges on tourism safety, including identification of tourism hotspots, the analysis and enhancement of crime prevention initiatives, as well as creating a platform for joint awareness programmes.

The Tourism Monitors Programme was implemented in parks managed by South African National Parks and gardens managed by the South African National Biodiversity Institute.

Although we have 302 participants, this programme has been temporarily suspended from June due to the impact of Covid-19. Plans are also underway for their further training by the SAPS Academy.

While this phase might be a winter of despair, our recovery speaks to a summer of hope.

* Mahlalela is the South African Deputy Minister of Tourism.

