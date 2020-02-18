The EFF was responding to a remark De Klerk made in an interview with the SABC to mark 30 years since he had announced the unbanning of liberation movements and the release of Nelson Mandela from prison.
In response to a question from Manelisi Dubase, De Klerk suggested that while apartheid could not be justified, he did not necessarily agree that it was a crime against humanity.
It is astonishing that a seasoned politician could have made such a claim but his ineptitude played into the hands of the EFF and embarrassed the ANC who had to defend his presence at SONA.
Furthermore, his foundation endorsed his view. Yesterday, however, it withdrew his comment and apologised “for the confusion, anger and hurt it has caused”.