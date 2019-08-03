Angry Tshwane municipal workers block intersections with buses as part of their salary increase protest. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

SOUTH Africa teetered close to the edge this week as public protests rocked the relative calm of two of Gauteng’s metropoles, Tshwane and Joburg. The protests were particularly ill-tempered, so much so that in both cities protesters ripped up bits of masonry from the kerbs and transport lanes to block the road.

Pretoria CBD became impassable as municipal bus drivers parked their buses across major intersections, disabled the engines, locked the doors and walked away, leaving mayhem in their wake.

Thousands marched up and down, singing and brandishing sticks.

Bins were upended and rubbish set alight.

The protests might have been about different issues, but the tenor was similar.

In Tshwane, municipal workers were demanding that the 18% pay increase that had been offered to some senior managers be extended to all.,

In Joburg, the target was foreign traders.

Many asked where Tshwane’s mayor was while his city was caught up in the biggest protest in decades and many others wanted to know where the police were to maintain law and order.

One of the most concerning aspects of the Tshwane protest was the threat that hung in the air: give us what we want or watch out.

We are living on the edge, reaping the bitter harvests of state capture, identity politics and dissent; unemployment is on the rise and people feel increasingly dissatisfied.

The strike may have ended for now, with the 18% pay hike for managers rescinded and stop-gap measures ensuring workers will go back on Monday.

Slowly residents of the capital will again be able to get the municipal services they pay for. But we must learn the lesson well, before the next protest brings our world-class African cities to their knees.