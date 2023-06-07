Empowering SA’s youth to end gender-based violence

Mawande Ndongeni Pretoria - Gender-based violence (GBV) remains a major issue in South Africa that requires immediate action.

A dramatic shift can occur by empowering young people to challenge established norms, fight for change, and assist survivors. South Africa’s youth can lead the charge in establishing a safer, more egalitarian society through comprehensive education, digital activism, and teamwork. South Africa can lead the way for a future free of GBV by enlisting men and boys as allies and working toward legal reforms. It is time for every young person to speak up and take action to put an end to this scourge.

Unburdened by the limitations of the past, the younger generation possesses a natural inclination to question the status quo and challenge ingrained norms. Armed with heightened awareness, access to information, and technological prowess, they have the potential to leverage their digital savviness and connect across geographical boundaries to amplify their collective voice. By utilising social media platforms, youth-led campaigns have the power to galvanise the masses, spark important conversations, and educate society at large on the detrimental effects of GBV.

Empowering young people is paramount to combating GBV and fostering a society that upholds gender equality and respect for all individuals. South Africa’s youth can play a pivotal role in addressing this issue through the following key strategies: Education and awareness: Participate in and implement comprehensive sex education programmes that promote consent, healthy relationships, and gender equality. Advocacy and policy engagement: Encourage young people to become vocal advocates, active bystanders, and allies to the affected and survivors; to support youth-led organisations and initiatives that aim to eradicate GBV, ensuring their inclusion in policy discussions and decision-making processes.

Social media mobilisation: Speaking out and amplifying anti-GBV voices to raise awareness and share stories, while being careful not to disclose private details that expose victims to further harm. Support services and rehabilitation: Advocate for the provision of resources and access to comprehensive support services such as shelters, counseling and legal aid. Encourage young people to build supportive networks within their communities. Engaging men and boys: Foster discussions on masculinity and challenge harmful stereotypes that perpetuate violence. Encourage young men and boys to become allies in the fight against GBV, promoting positive masculinity and respectful behaviour.

Legal reforms and justice: Encourage young people to pursue careers in law enforcement and the judiciary to effect systemic change. This generation, defined by its passion, empathy, and unshakeable dedication to justice, has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to destroy age-old barriers and spark societal change. Young people can pave the way towards a more inclusive and egalitarian society by leveraging their energy, inventiveness, and unyielding resolve. GBV is a sinister and prevalent issue that continues to plague societies worldwide. Defined as any form of violence inflicted on individuals based on their gender, GBV encompasses physical, sexual, psychological, and economic abuse. It is an undeniable truth that violence against women and children is violence against the future of this country and being the future, youth cannot afford to stand by and do nothing.