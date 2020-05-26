End of an era for Pretoria Bar

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly changed the world forever - hopefully mostly for the good - but the winds of change are not always easy. We are not only seeing judicial transformation with the bulk of cases being heard virtually, but it now also seems as if it is an end of an era for the Pretoria Society of Advocates, commonly known as the Pretoria Bar. This is an association of practising advocates which subscribes to the General Council of the Bar, the umbrella body. This association has been in operation for 120 years. It has had its ups and downs, as many described it in the past as an “old boys club” of mainly white advocates. Ever since I can remember, this society has been highly respected and it had transformation on its agenda for the past few years. Whether this was successful I leave to the members to answer. Yet it served a purpose for a long time, to regulate this profession and to hold it accountable to the public.

Word on the street is that the Pretoria Bar has been standing on wonky legs for some time. One of the main reasons, I understand, is because the majority of advocates have moved to brand new, upmarket chambers in suburbs, leaving the High Court Chambers building in the CBD virtually a ghost town.

But the Pretoria Bar is still under contract to pay its rent and other bills related to this building. It is no secret that it has battled to do this. But the Covid-19 lockdown during which advocates could only visit chambers with a permit if they had a pressing legal matter in court was the last straw.

The Bar council met last week to discuss the future existence of the organisation regarding its financial difficulties. After intense debate, it was decided to ask for its liquidation this week, as it is apparently officially bankrupt.

Word on the street is about R5million, which its members have built up over the years as a reserve, is depleted.

Association head advocate Jannet Gildenhuys said the society was owed more than R8.5m by current and previous members. She said the financial burden on the remaining members has become unsustainable.

In an internal letter to the members, Gildenhuys said senior counsel had advised that members were not liable for the debt. Thus, she said, it was unnecessary to resign at this stage if they had this fear.

Some members believe that negotiations with the landlord of the chambers in the CBD and the envisaged liquidation application may heed positive results.

But again word is that the days of this association are officially over and the members who have moved to chambers in the suburbs are planning on forming their own society.

The other arm of this Bar, the Advocates for Transformation, is said not to support the resolution to disband this Bar, as they feel the decision is premature.

There are obviously many questions about what will happen if this historic body no longer exists. One which comes to mind is the future of the pupils which have started their pupillage this year.

While I do not know the answers to all these problems, I do know it will be a sad day for me personally to see the demise of the Pretoria Society of Advocates, a body which I have liaised with many times over the years.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News