Fingers will always point to person at helm

Pretoria - From sexual harassment and quality of qualifications to maladministration, Unisa has had all sorts of scandals in recent years. Amid these controversies, the university put its best foot forward on Monday to pull off a celebration fit for a 150-year-old institution.

But when an entity finds itself in the news for all the wrong reasons, fingers will always point to the person at the helm. Therefore, it is not surprising that vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Puleng LenkaBula, has been under-fire for the situation Unisa finds itself in. Last month, a report by Professor Themba Mosia, commissioned by Minister Dr Blade Nzimande, found the university was collapsing under LenkaBula.

It also blasted the university’s council for failing to fulfil its fiduciary responsibilities. The council was found to have failed to attend to allegations and complaints about over-expenditure by LenkaBula, among them renovations to her residence amounting to more than R3 million. The report also pointed to, among other questionable transactions, the purchase of a R2m Mercedes-Benz SUV.

LenkaBula was found to have had a bad working relationship with the registrar, Professor Steward Mothata, for more than a year. He has since been suspended. So once the dust has settled at one of the world’s biggest universities, there is a lot for LenkaBula to ponder. At the celebrations, keynote speakers such as Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Nzimande, and others, painted a picture of the iconic institution Unisa is, and rightfully so.

We too wish Unisa a happy 150th birthday. But the rumours of too many skeletons in the university’s corridors and cupboards are too loud to ignore. Simply put, Unisa needs to work hard to change the negativity regarding its image and its qualifications, for the sake of LenkaBula’s legacy and the reputation of the university that has produced many leaders over the years.