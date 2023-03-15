First big test for qualifications amendment

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off on the National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act in August 2019. The act states that criminal prosecution may result if someone “falsely or fraudulently claims to be holding a qualification or part-qualification registered on the NQF or awarded by an education institution, skills development provider, Quality Council or obtained from a lawfully recognised foreign institution”.

This week, the Special Investigating Unit said it was probing new Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet after Fort Hare University officials implicated her in qualifications fraud. After matric, Kiviet allegedly skipped undergraduate studies, registered and obtained an honours degree in administration and master’s degree in public administration. In the past, then SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng was found by then public protector Thuli Madonsela to have lied about his credentials. Former ambassador to Japan, Mohau Pheko, was found to have lied about her qualifications, too.

Another ex-SABC board chairperson, Ellen Tshabalala, was forced to resign after she was found to have no BCom degree and postgraduate diploma from Unisa, as she had claimed. Former cabinet minister and ANC NEC member Pallo Jordan was also caught out a few years ago, having lied about having a PhD. Ramaphosa, who appointed Kiviet to the role just last week, has yet to comment on the allegations against her. However, Kiviet should lead by example and “step aside” until she has proven her innocence. She just cannot continue as if nothing has happened. In a country where senior government officials, including the president, have question marks over their heads, South Africa simply cannot afford another scandal.