Hitching a memory to times gone by

By Joubert Malherbe I used to love that catchy 70s song by Vanity Fair that went: “A thumb goes up/a car goes by/gotta get back home/to my baby’s side…” In my younger days, heavily influenced by iconoclastic songs and films like Easy Rider, I thought the pinnacle of achievement for me would be to hitch from Pretoria to somewhere like Cape Town. Familial concerns about the safety aspect of such an enterprise ensured that I never did anything as daring in the travel stakes – except, of course, skipping the country in the 80s – but that’s another story. Instead, my hitch-hiking exploits were confined to thumbing it to the CBD on Saturday afternoons to go and join the throng on that little piece of grass outside the Capitol Theatre, a real hangout for aspiring hippies.

Of course, the bikers (mostly 50cc Hondas or Suzukis, and the odd 125cc) took first prize and they were to be emulated and admired by us mere suburban mortals as we puffed away on our Texans, trying hard to be oh-so-cool.

The worst insult anyone could utter towards you was to call you “a plastic freak”, meaning that you were just posing and weren’t really into living counterculture.

What a joke, really, but, hey, it was all being cool.

I did go to Capital College, then in Queen Street, for matric so my hair was pretty long. I’ll always remember the headmaster of the English section of the school, Mr Robertson, with great fondness. I wasn’t that popular with the Afrikaans headmaster…

Anyway, to get back to the hitching bit, the owner of what I think was the-then Pretoria Hotel – sort of in the vicinity of Visagie and the-then Van der Walt streets (now Lilian Ngoyi) – always went into town around the time when I was going to the movies.

He travelled along the former Charles Street and he always gave me a lift if I missed the Number 9 Brooklyn bus. He drove an old – even at that time – cream-coloured Mercedes Benz.

The idea of hitch-hiking – to the coast especially – remained a dream. I partially fulfilled it by hitching the 4km or so from Uvongo (where we always went on our December family holiday) to Margate to go and listen, and bop, to whatever band it was which was playing at the Palm Grove.

Anyway, the reason I have been reminiscing about hitch-hiking is, in part, because, as I’m writing, we are about to leave for a short break at a resort in KwaZulu-Natal, Midlands Saddle and Trout. It’s quite close to Howick, probably my favourite town in the country.

One of my favourite singer-songwriters is an English guy called Roy Harper. He’s got a song called Highway Blues which goes: “Please give me a lift man/It can’t be for far/the way that you shift man/in your empty car.”

Naturally, he is down on his luck and it is raining… natch.

All the hitch-hiking tales mentioned here is just a long-winded way of having to confess that in the above equation, I’m, sadly, going to be the guy who’ll be “shifting in my empty car”.

Okay, the car won’t exactly be empty but we’ll only be two-up, so there will be plenty of room. But, hey, I think it’s foolhardy in the extreme in this day and age, to pick up any hitch-hiker, or to offer a lift to someone you don’t know; pretty sad really.

Anyway, Christmas time is once again upon us and although it is the season of good cheer, it seems pretty subdued. I’m told many towns on the Garden Route are all but deserted.

Still, chin up, is what I say… happy hols; and good luck to the hitchers.

Pretoria News