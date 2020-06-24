Hopes for pragmatism with Covid-19 dashed

President Cyril Ramaphosa said, in his latest weekly newsletter, that the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated lockdown would aggravate “an unemployment crisis and weak economic growth” and that “difficult decisions and difficult days lie ahead”.

South Africa’s future may hinge on these “difficult decisions”. It should not be forgotten that the country stands at this juncture in no small measure because of the decisions the government has taken over the years.

One might think of labour market policies, the conscious politicisation of the civil service and counter- productive empowerment policy.

Since President Ramaphosa took the helm, enormous political capital has been invested in pushing for expropriation without compensation - as a result of which, South Africa has foregone a lot of capital that might otherwise have been attracted to the country. Little is, after all, as dissuasive to business people and investors as a threat to the security of their assets. Hopes that the Covid-19 crisis would enable a more pragmatic line have been disappointed.

Expropriation without compensation remains firmly on the table, current empowerment policies are “here to stay”, prescribed assets look increasingly likely and a “new” state airline is to be built on the wreckage of the old.