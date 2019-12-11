Protesters march on a street in Hong Kong. Picture: Kiichiro Sato/AP
Over the past six months,  masterminded, financed and  instigated by the anti-China forces  in some Western countries led by  the US, violent criminals in Hong Kong, putting  on masks in disguise and upholding the national  flags of the US and UK, have kept escalating  violence in protest.

They blatantly attacked the  HK Legislature Council and government office  buildings, threw petrol bombs into subway  carriages, paralyzed public transportation such  as airports, subways and roads, engaged in such  activities as smashing, looting and burning  and occupied the campus to assault ordinary  students. 

They attacked the police with such  lethal weapons as knives, bows and arrows,  Molotov cocktail, and corrosive chemical liquid,  threatened the families of the police, and beat  or even threw gasoline to burn the people who  oppose their wrong actions. One cleaner was hit  to death by a rioter on the head with a brick. The  violent criminals wantonly and cruelly assaulted  the police and even attempted to assassinate  members of the Legislative Council. 

Such cruelty  is really shocking and appalling.

The illegal and violent acts of brutal killing  and arson are typical acts of terrorism and have  overstepped the universally recognized bottom  line of the rule of laws, morality and human  civilization. It won’t be tolerated and allowed in  any civilized country or region under the rule of  law.

Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity have  been seriously undermined by the lasting large- scale aggressive violence and crimes. 

In 2019,  Hong Kong’s economic growth continued to  decline, with its GDP growth rate falling to  -2.9% in the third quarter and the economic  growth expectation for the whole year dropping  to -1.3%. 

Plagued by rampant violence and  chaos, Hong Kong’s international ratings have  been downgraded and its international image  and business environment severely impacted.

Hong Kong, once crowned as the open, stable  and proposer “Pearl of the Orient” under the  rule of law, has become the violent and lawless
“Sorrow of the Orient” and a laughing stock of  the international community.

As we all know, illegal acts of violence  and terrorism are the common enemies of the  international community and mankind, and won’t  be tolerated by the internationally recognized  principles of human rights, democracy and the  rule of law. 

Any country and people with justice,  conscience and humanity in the world will put  into perspective and strongly condemn the  atrocities committed by the violent criminals in  Hong Kong and show deep sympathy to the HK  people.

Unfortunately, in order to make itself great again  and maintain its hegemony, the US authorities  ignore the facts, call black white, flagrantly  whitewash the heinous terrorist and criminal acts  of the Hong Kong rioters as “peaceful assembly”,  “freedom of speech”, and “fighting for human  rights and democracy”, and distort Hong Kong  police’s restraint in law enforcement as “violent  repression”, which fully exposes its hypocritical  and selfish double standards and ugly logic of  power politics.

Since the outbreak of the protests in Hong  Kong, the US President, Vice President, House  Speaker and other political dignitaries have met  with the key figures who disrupted Hong Kong  and offered them scholarships to study in the  US. 

Such NGOs as the National Endowment for  Democracy, the National Democratic Institute  for International Affairs, the International  Republican Institute, Human Rights Watch  and Freedom House stationed in HK provided  funding, logistic and training support to anti- China rioters who intend to disrupt Hong Kong,  incited and masterminded violent activities.

Not long ago, the US Congress even passed  the so-called “Hong Kong Human Rights and  Democracy Act”, which was signed into law  by President Donald Trump, providing an  “umbrella” for violent criminals in Hong Kong  to do whatever they want.

The United States, under the cloak of “human  rights” and “democracy” and in the form of  domestic legislation, wantonly meddles in HK  affairs, grossly interferes in China’s internal  affairs, and openly tramples on the international  law and norms governing international relations.

Their evil agenda is clear for all to see, that is to  disrupt Hong Kong to contain the rise of China,  which will be firmly opposed by the Chinese  people both at home and abroad, including the  HK people, and condemned by countries and  people around the world who uphold justice and  conscience.

The root cause of the lasting violence and  chaos in Hong Kong lies in the legacy of Western  colonialism and hegemonic interference.

The  Western countries have always pursued the  “divide-and-rule” strategy. Before the western  colonizers left, they always set up judicial and  governance systems and institutions for the  colonized countries or regions to follow and  support their agent, so as to safeguard their  vested interests there.

It is well known that under the cloak of  “human rights” and “democracy”, the US has  created countless human rights disasters in Iraq,  Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and other countries  and regions, depriving millions of people of  democracy and human rights. 

May we ask: Is  there any success of a single country in the world  realizing national stability, social harmony and  people’s happiness under the intervention of the  United States? The answer is definitely None!

China has 1.4 billion population , accounting  nearly one fifth of the world’s total. Under the  leadership of the Communist Party of China, 
the Chinese people have created two miracles of  long-term political and social stability and rapid  economic development (with an average annual
growth rate of 9.5% in the past four decades),  lifting 850 million Chinese people out of poverty,  ensuring the 1.4 billion Chinese people’s five  basic rights to work, to food, to housing, to  school and to hospital, and contributing more  than 70% of global poverty reduction.  By the end  of 2020, all the 1.4 billion Chinese people will  be lifted out of poverty with no one left behind. 

This is China’s unique contribution to the world’s  human rights cause and a great feat that the US  will never achieve!

The United States pursues unilateralism and  manipulates hegemonic acts. It has no moral  sense, nor does it abide by international justice  and norms. What is even more shameful is  that the US glorified the heinous illegal acts of  violence and terrorism in HK as democracy and  human rights, which only reveals that the US now  has no justice, fairness, morality or conscience. 

A big power should behave like a big power. 

It is our sincere hope that people and visionary  figures in the US will wake up and recognize the  new development of China and new changes of  the world, and speak out against the hegemonic  thinking of their authorities, so as to rebuild  America’s morality, conscience and credibility,
and contribute to maintaining world peace and  promoting common development.

The key to addressing the chaos in HK is  stopping violence and restoring the rule of law.

Only when the Hong Kong people wake up and  see through the evil intention of the US and some  other Western countries, and loudly and bravely  say “NO” to violence and terrorism, Western  colonialism and the brutal intervention of the  US, can the rule of law and social order in HK
be restored at an early date, the well-being of the  HK people be safeguarded, and the stability and  prosperity of Hong Kong be regained.

H.E. Lin Songtian is Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of South Africa.