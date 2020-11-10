Judges become face of law seems like they are stripped of humanity

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - There is just something about being a judge – perhaps it is the impressive wooden bench and chair, or the power which comes with the job. Being in the business of court reporting for more than two decades, I have known many judges since they have either been registrars or junior advocates. But from the moment they sit on that bench, something changes. They become the face of the law and it is as if they are stripped of their humanity – which is of course deep down not true. But the tricky part is to balance humanity with the hard facts of the law. I was reminded of this when I recently read a judgment written by Appeals Court Judge Malcolm Wallis.

It was a case in which a 5-year-old child suffered serious brain damage when a heavy cross-beam collapsed on top of her while she was playing on a swing at a nursery school.

Her father claimed damages from the Western Cape Social Development Department. While the high court agreed with the father that the provincial government was liable for the damages, the Supreme Court of Appeal held a different view.

Judge Wallis, in upholding the department's appeal, commented that “cases such as these are always hard because of the human tragedy involved, which naturally elicits sympathy from everyone, including judges”.

However, he added, sympathy is not a basis for imposing legal liability.

While the high court concluded that the child had no other way than through a delictual action to hold the government accountable, the appeal court found that the department in fact did not have to account to either the child or the parents for the accident.

The cold, hard fact, as stated by Judge Wallis, was that the government was not liable for the damages.

The appeal court concluded that the role of the department was primarily as a regulator and it did not operate places of care such as the pre-school in this case.

Judge Wallis said all obligations in relation to the day-to-day operation of such facilities rest with the persons who are registered to operate them.

The department attends to the registration of the facility and reviews such registration biennially. It has no powers of intervention to address safety issues directly. It is always the place of care itself that must address and resolve these, he concluded.

While it is sad for the parents of this little girl that they cannot obtain compensation for their child, the cold fact is that the law has spoken.

This case, however, reminded me of another a few years ago where an 11-year-old girl was just a week away from participating in the national modern dancing championships when she fell from a swing and broke both legs.

Her dreams of becoming a professional dancer were shattered, as she suffered permanent damage after breaking her femurs.

The swing in a park belonged to the government and had not been maintained for a long time.

Luckily for this child and her parents, the government conceded liability halfway through the trial and offered her a substantial amount in damages.

I am not sure what the outcome of this case would have been if the trial ran to the end and the court had to deliver a verdict.

But I do know that being a judge and often having to deliver a verdict which is devastating to a party, can't be an easy task.

But, luckily, we have some brilliant legal eagles serving on the bench.

Pretoria News