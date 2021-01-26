Let’s make free sanitary pads more accessible

Kim Kotze Pretoria - Today we, as young women, are reminded once again how poverty is active and how our government has been ignorant about feminine issues. Last year, priority was given to reducing the spread of Covid-19. The year succumbed to the lockdown regulations and effects of the virus. In March, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national lockdown with immediate effect. Schools, churches, tuck shops, restaurants and workplaces were closed. Everyone was asked to stay home, places of safety were operational for the homeless, and social grants were increased to accommodate poor households.

Amid all these efforts, there is an obligation to raise awareness about the issues that were left unattended, where girls depend on the free sanitary pads they get from their school.

No provision was made to place sanitary pads in clinics, NGOs or police stations, where they would be accessible. This meant that our girls had no access to sanitary pads during the lockdown.

Remember, South Africa was under lockdown for more than 3 months. Schools reopened in June or July for some. There were interruptions and more closures. When schools reopened again there were attendance limitations and an amended school calendar whereby learners were allowed to attend on specific days. That meant girls had to wait to access free pads. This is sad.

Why did our government not prioritise ensuring that sanitary pads were freely available? Why do we prioritise and provide free condoms and free birth control?

We call on our president and the Ministry of Social Development to review, change their methodology, processes and places (venues) where girls can access free sanitary pads.

We recommend that free sanitary pads be accessed at NGOs, schools, police stations, clinics and hospitals.

Yes, this is a social challenge for our poorest communities, more so for girls. We hope our president and his Cabinet will hear our cry for help, and he will look into the matter and try to rectify the ignorance and negligence.

We ask that matter be addressed as we all are aware that the 2021 school calendar has made no provisions for this.

*Kotze is the founder of Lesego Community Service NGO and Women’s Edition Company.

