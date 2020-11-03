Media not allowed to sit in on vital virtual court proceedings concerning vulnerable, public purse

Pretoria - While listening to the rain this weekend, I pondered the concepts of open justice and judicial transparency. My thoughts were sparked by the challenges brought by Covid-19 and the fact that I, as a member of the media, was not allowed to sit in on vital virtual court proceedings concerning the vulnerable and the public purse, on Friday. While many judges choose these days to virtually preside over especially urgent applications, the media can ask for permission to attend – which is usually granted if one is lucky enough to get hold of a registrar to ask for permission. But Friday was different when the media were barred from the virtual hearing regarding the special Covid-19 caregiver top-up grants that lapsed at the end of October. The Centre for Applied Legal Studies raised pressing concerns about the harm and suffering that would be felt by beneficiaries if the grant were stopped. It acted on behalf of the Black Sash Trust, who in turn launched the proceedings in the public interest.

One would expect that the media could sit in on the virtual hearing, in order to report back to the millions of beneficiaries and the taxpaying citizens who equally have an interest in the matter.

But Judge Nana Makhubele barred the media from joining.

She directed that only the parties and their legal representatives may attend, in spite of the application being in the public interest.

Afterwards, Ariella Scher, an attorney at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, raised her concerns about the media being barred.

She said no reasons were provided for this decision, which went against the principle of transparency. She said virtual proceedings should make our courts more accessible, not less so.

While I was licking my wounds, it reminded me of the groundbreaking judgment three years ago in the Henri van Breda case.

The Supreme Court of Appeal gave a ruling that, I thought, paved the way for a new era of openness and transparency in our courts.

While Van Breda and the National Prosecuting Authority opposed an application by a media house to broadcast the criminal proceedings, the Supreme Court held the view that the right of the public to access, hear and view court proceedings through live streaming and broadcasting was in line with open justice.

In its judgment, the Supreme Court, among others, said Section 34 of the Constitution did not only protect the right of access to courts but also commanded that courts deliberate in a public hearing.

The court said the right to public courts, which was one of long-standing, “does not belong only to the litigants in any given matter, but to the public at large”.

The wise appeal court justices added that the principle of open courtrooms was not new.

They quoted then Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke in another case, where he said: “In traditional African culture, the shade of a tree was the place where disputes of society were mediated and resolved. It was on this soil that the community would meet for a ‘lekgotla’.

“There was room for all to have their say. Everybody was an active participant of the process. This is how justice was done. It is the age-old concept of justice under a tree.”

I don’t know whether hearings will go back to what they were before the pandemic, when a member of the public, media included, could at any time walk into a courtroom (apart from necessary in camera hearings).

But to me, that was open justice.

