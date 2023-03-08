Metropolitan mayors in Gauteng are too vulnerable

Dr John Ntshaupe Molepo Pretoria - Local government is a complex sphere of government and one that is close to the people. Coalition arrangements in municipalities add to the existing fuel of complexities in local government.

In recent weeks, we have witnessed episodes of change in leadership in various municipalities. Trying to make sense of the changes confirms the narrative that, indeed, the local government sphere is complex. Researchers in the local government sphere disagree on many contentious issues. However, they all agree about the rising complexity of local government, with coalitions themselves seemingly here to stay. I have to agree with Kim Buch-Madsen that the first step to managing complexity is accepting it. If the fragmented voting patterns that emerged in the 2021 local government elections are anything to go by, then South Africans are seemingly starting to embrace and accept the reality of coalition arrangements.

In trying to untangle these complexities wrought by coalitions, how does one make sense of developments in Tshwane and Johannesburg, where minority parties have been handed the mayoralty of both metros? In the City of Tshwane, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, from Congress of the People, was elected mayor, albeit his party only had one seat in council, and in a similar fashion the City of Joburg was handed over to AL Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad, who was also elected mayor. South Africa’s coalitions at local government level have seen smaller parties increasingly emerge as kingmakers. The recent twist sees the election of minority parties into power. The ANC and EFF seem to be at the forefront of this arrangement. This new trend in Gauteng has seen the ANC and EFF work with some minority parties to remove the DA.

One then wonders why the ANC and EFF would seize power only to hand over the mayoral chain to a small party in the coalition arrangement? In the City of Joburg, we have seen that the minority mayor is accompanied by members of the mayoral committee from coalition partners, which includes the ANC and EFF. What is clear is that these piecemeal arrangements place the elected mayor in a position of vulnerability and render them ineffective because their political fortunes depend on those who put them in power . In the City of Joburg, we have seen the minority mayor is accompanied by Mayco members from coalition partners, the ANC and EFF. Coalitions work where there are minimal ideological differences between parties. It is often more challenging to build stable and durable coalitions when the parties involved cover a wider ideological range.

We have learnt from our recent history that coalitions are turbulent and unstable, the municipalities in Gauteng are likely to experience leadership changes in the coming months or so, and this is because the coalitions are not stable with local power dynamics taking place. Perhaps municipalities should avoid using the executive mayoral system, and use the collective executive system instead. The Structures Act provides for two forms of municipalities: the mayoral executive system, where a system of municipal government that allows for the exercise of executive authority through an executive mayor in whom the executive leadership of the municipality is vested and who is assisted by a mayoral committee. The collective executive system allows the council to elect an executive committee from among its councillors, and the effect is that the municipality’s executive authority is collectively vested in this committee. Where the collective system is employed, it has proven itself. With ANC electoral support on the decline, are we poised to witness the governing party failing to get the 50% plus one required to form a government? Will the EFF work with the ANC? Will Julius Malema be deputy president? In politics, a day is a long time. These coalitions have proved that the political landscape may change dramatically from time to time.