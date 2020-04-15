Racism must not strain SA's Sino ties

The recent distressing acts of racism meted out against black Africans in Guangzhou, China, prompted a close friend to send a loaded text message to me: “We want to see a strong statement from southern Africa’s leading expert on Sino affairs.” First and foremost, racism and xenophobia must be condemned in the strongest terms, regardless of where they are practised, whether China, the US or Africa. Why and how can South Africa as the chair of the AU, African diplomats in Beijing, and most importantly, the Chinese government itself, respond swiftly to these unfortunate events? The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, said: “We reject differential treatment, and we have zero tolerance for discrimination African friends can count on getting a fair, just, cordial and friendly reception in China. “The foreign ministry will stay in close communication with the Guangdong authorities and continue responding to the African side’s reasonable concerns and legitimate appeals.” Although these are reassuring words, the test of the pudding is in the eating. The current relations between Africa and China, effectively conducted and managed through the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation, remain a better mechanism to resolve this kind of diplomatic tension. Why?

Unlike many interstate relations in global affairs, Africa-China relations were firmly established on an anti-racism platform. Hence, acts of racism, whether meted to Africans in China or Chinese in Africa, pose an existential threat to the thriving, strong bond between Africa and China.

It was at the Bandung Conference of 1955 that Africa’s relationship with Asian countries, including China, was resolutely affirmed with the aim of searching for common interests. Having been excluded and marginalised by the US and other developed countries in much of the post-1945 world order, Africans and Asians sought to unite in their study of social, economic and cultural problems, and questions of national sovereignty, racism and colonialism.

It’s important to note that as Africans and Chinese now try to speedily resolve allegations of racism in China, many of the Bandung conference demands have not yet been met. Oddly, the current diplomatic tensions between Africa and China come at a time when relations are bearing tangible results on so many fronts. Although trade was adversely affected by the global financial crisis of 2008, the total value of Chinese investment and construction in Africa is close to $2 trillion since 2005, according to the American Enterprise Institute.

Africa is an important continent for China, especially at this juncture, when its citizens and companies such as Huawei are unfairly treated in the US and some developed countries. China remains an alternative source of much-needed development finance for Africa.

Increasingly, China is becoming a reliable partner in myriad issues affecting Africa, from Ebola and Covid-19 to security and technology.

It is Africa that supported China’s successful claim as a legitimate permanent member of the UN Security Council in 1971, to the detriment of Taiwan. The same was the case for China winning the bid to host the 2008 Olympics Games.

There’s an urgent need for China to enforce stringent health measures in response to the war against Covid-19, but this should not be done in a manner in which people are singularly targeted and policed based on their skin colour and appearance.

Equally importantly, Africans in China, and Chinese in Africa, must abide by the laws of their host countries. These two parties must agree on the need to isolate law-abiding individuals, whether Africans or Chinese, from those involved in acts of criminality in their respective countries.

* Monyae is the director of Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg.

