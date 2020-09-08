The Constitutional Court is a benchmark for virtual hearings

I THINK as survivors of the Covid-19 pandemic most of us are amazed at how things have changed – we have moved back to the past as well as into the future. I was taken back to my childhood when I saw on social media this weekend that drive-ins have made a comeback. Many happy hours of my childhood were spent with a picnic basket between the front seats of the car while watching a movie. The Goddess Cafe in Waterkloof, Pretoria has revived the roadhouse tradition during lockdown. Picture: Val Boje The same goes for roadhouses – having a meal served in your car brings back fond memories. All these are foreign concepts to the young, as my 12-year-old god-daughter reminded me on her recent visit. But then, “holding court” in my lounge-study is a foreign concept to me, but it is one I enjoy. Keeping up with the times technologically isn’t always easy, especially for those of us who grew up without social media gadgets. It seems many of the older generation have adapted, although for some it must still be a daunting task.

Constitution Hill, home to the highest court in South Africa, is now showing its cases virtually. Picture: Constitution Hill

But those distinguished legal minds at Constitutional Hill took to it like ducks to water. The Constitutional Court now has its own YouTube channel, live-streaming its hearings – and what a joy it is as previously I could not go to Joburg for their sittings.

The first was at the start of this month, when the Births and Deaths Registration Act came under scrutiny.

The case involved children born to an unmarried mother receiving the mother’s surname, unless both parents agree to register the child with the father’s name. The Centre for Child Law argues a father should have the right to register the birth of his child.

I thought this was especially a fitting case to kick off live streaming on the apex court’s own channel, to ensure access for the many interested members of the public who would in the past not have been able to access such crucial deliberations.

Live streaming from the courts – especially the apex court – is not a new concept in high-profile cases, as this was done in the past via Zoom or the media. But having its own channel is definitely keeping up with the future.

I was reminded by Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, who at the start of lockdown and the “closing” of the court, as we know it, urged his judges to keep up with the times. In an urgent notice at the end of March, he urged his fellow brothers and sisters on the Bench to attend training to use video conferencing platforms.

He reprimanded some that “training went a bit slow” and said those “who still insist on hard copy court files must realise that those days are firmly in our past”. He also encouraged his fellow jurists to download the relevant apps so that they all could fully communicate with one another even when not in the same room.

And so virtual court hearings – mostly thus far in urgent applications and high-profile motion court proceedings – was born. While it sometimes takes a few minutes for all to come online due to technical glitches, the few I have attended thus far seem to indicate that the judges have taken note of the judge president’s request.

This has made me think – imagine the future of our courts in South Africa if all our cases could be live streamed, via the courts’ own channels. This may prove a logistical nightmare at first, but nothing that cannot be overcome.

This would guarantee access to the public – whether they are in Limpopo or in Mpumalanga – to cases which are of interest to them.

This will also guarantee access to justice and ensure transparency. As things now stand, interested parties must first obtain permission from the office of the judge president to be invited to a virtual hearing via Zoom.

But if a concept such as virtual chambers can become a reality, so should virtual hearings.