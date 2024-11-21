The perils of Eurocentric narratives: Not-so-innocent cartography

Siyabonga Hadebe At a time when the globe is still dealing with colonialism’s lasting impacts and the necessity for more all-encompassing stories, a recent article titled Europe’s southernmost capital city, below two African capitals on maps on UK’s Express (7/10/2024), by Lotti O’Brien, about Malta’s capital Valletta showcases the problematic continuation of Eurocentric knowledge and misinformation.

This seemingly innocuous geographical observation framing of Valletta as a remarkable southern European capital ultimately reinforces outdated, racist and divisive perspectives that obscure the rich histories and cultures of Africa. O’Brien mentions that Valletta is one of the southernmost capitals in Europe, conveniently positioning it below the capitals of Tunis and Algiers in Africa. However, rather than celebrating the world’s interconnectedness, this geographical observation reinforces a hierarchy that privileges European cities over their African counterparts. The article inadvertently upholds the notion that European cities are the gold standard of cultural significance by presenting Valletta as a tourist destination rich in history and architectural beauty. This dismisses African capitals’ profound historical and cultural contributions, relegating them to mere footnotes in a narrative dominated by European achievements.

The article’s emphasis on Valletta’s Baroque architecture and status as a UNESCO World Heritage site serves as a reminder of the Eurocentric focus that continues to shape our understanding of civilisation. Such descriptions are laden with implications suggesting European governance, architecture and cultural styles are inherently superior. This Eurocentrism not only sidelines African histories and cultures but also perpetuates the myth of European exceptionalism—a narrative that has justified centuries of colonial exploitation and domination. Furthermore, the notion that Valletta, with a population of just over 5,000, can serve as a commercial centre and a significant place of work for thousands reflects colonial economic structures prioritising European interests.

In contrast, with their rich historical legacies and cultural vibrancy, Tunis and Algiers are often painted as secondary or lesser, echoing a colonial mentality that dismisses African cities as relevant players on the global stage. Moreover, the Mediterranean Sea serves as an imposed psychological border that separates a superior, civilised Europe from what is often portrayed as backwards African societies. This artificial divide has profound implications, particularly in the ongoing migrant crisis. The perilous journeys undertaken by African migrants across the Mediterranean are frequently framed through a lens of fear and suspicion in European discourse, reinforcing the idea that those who cross this boundary are threatening the sanctity of European civilisation. This narrative not only dehumanises migrants but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes about Africa as a continent riddled with chaos and instability, conveniently ignoring the complex historical and socio-economic factors driving migration.

O’Brien’s article subtly perpetuates the narrative that geography determines significance. While it notes that Valletta is geographically “below” two major African capitals, it fails to engage with the implications of such positioning. This perspective reflects a deeply entrenched colonial mindset, which views the world through a lens of dominance and hierarchy rather than equality and interdependence.

Valletta’s location should serve as an opportunity to explore European and African nations’ historical ties and shared struggles, not as a means to elevate one over the other. Such mind manipulations using maps also portray Africa as significantly smaller than Greenland, minimising the relevance of the continent and its people. This distortion shapes perceptions, leading many to regard Africa as a marginal player on the global stage. Geographical representations in Western media reinforce stereotypes and perpetuate the idea that Africa lacks importance. They ignore its wealth, diverse cultures, and the rich histories of its nations. By relegating Africa to a mere side note, these depictions perpetuate a lingering colonial mindset that marginalises the continent in conversations of worldwide importance.

As the world becomes more aware of the importance of anti-colonial perspectives, it is vital to question pieces such as O’Brien’s that uphold divisive storytelling. Rather than portraying Valletta as a charming European location, we should acknowledge the more significant historical and political factors influencing our perception of cities and their importance. Valletta’s position regarding African capitals should initiate a discussion on colonial legacies, global power dynamics, and the interconnected histories of both continents.