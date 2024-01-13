The twofold process of change

Flora Teckie There is a common yearning for change, for the betterment of our lives and for our personal well-being – no matter where in the world we live, or whatever may be our background.

As individuals, our well-being is closely linked to the collective well-being of our family, our community, and ultimately our global human family. And change and transformation in society will be made possible by changes that have to occur within the individual and deliberate attempts at changing the structure of society. The Baháí International Community, in its statement entitled ‘The Prosperity of Humankind’ asserts: “Because the relationship between the individual and society is a reciprocal one, the transformation now required must occur simultaneously within human consciousness and the structure of social institutions. It is in the opportunities afforded by this twofold process of change that a strategy of global development will find its purpose. At this crucial stage of history, that purpose must be to establish enduring foundations on which planetary civilization can gradually take shape”.

Therefore, the development of individual cannot be dissociated from the advancement of their communities, and ultimately from the global development and advancement of civilisation. We can all participate in building better and united communities, and a peaceful and prosperous global civilization. The Bahá’í Writings state that: “the purpose for which mortal men have, from utter nothingness, stepped into the realm of being, is that they may work for the betterment of the world and live together in concord and harmony”.

The process of social transformation is associated with the inter-related efforts of three protagonists: individual, community, and the institutions in society. The advancement of each of these protagonists is connected with the others. Recognising the interdependence of these three protagonists in the advancement of civilisation is important. For example, institutions demanding submission while individuals clamour for freedom, need to be replaced by more profound conceptions of complementary roles to be played by each in building a better world. Furthermore, for the betterment of all three protagonists, we need to look beyond the physical and material well-being, and explore the role of spiritual aspects of justice, trustworthiness, love, truthfulness, and service to the common good – all of which are vital to the kind of communities we hope to build.

The Bahá’í Writings state that: “Two calls to success and prosperity are being raised from the heights of the happiness of mankind, ... The one is the call of civilisation, of the progress of the material world. This pertaineth to the world of phenomena, promoteth the principles of material achievement, and is the trainer for the physical accomplishments of mankind. … The other is the soul-stirring call of God, Whose spiritual teachings are safeguards of the everlasting glory, the eternal happiness and illumination of the world of humanity, and cause attributes of mercy to be revealed in the human world and the life beyond. This second call is founded upon the instructions and exhortations of the Lord and admonitions and altruistic emotions belonging to the world of morality …”. Unless we balance our material and physical accomplishments with spiritual qualities and virtues, both our personal and collective well-being, which are our aims in life, will not be attained. Cultivating moral and spiritual qualities has several benefits: as individuals we develop more and more of those qualities that ie at the foundation of individual and collective well-being.