Urban Africa to bear brunt of population boom









David Monaye is the director of Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied One of the biggest stories about population growth in the near future will feature sub-Saharan Africa. While population growth is predicted to slow in other global regions, Africa’s population is projected to almost double by 2050. Making this projection is the 2018 Goalkeepers Data Report by the Gates Foundation. It states that in 2050, 86% of the world’s extremely poor people will come from this region. The Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria will account for about 40% of the global number of extremely poor people. Africa’s share of the global population will grow from 11.3% in 2010 to 20.2% in 2050. One of the attendant trends of Africa’s ballooning population is urbanisation.

A 2014 report by the UN Population Division says more than half of the world’s people already live in urban areas, with the number expected to be 75% in 2050.

It is telling that this is mostly happening in Africa and Asia. Reportedly, the growing urbanisation rate is 65 million people annually.

People move in pursuit of economic and social opportunities and to escape environmental degradation. In Africa this poses a huge stress on the continent’s inadequate infrastructure.

The African Development Bank estimates that Africa has an annual infrastructural deficit in the region of $100billion (R1.47trillion) to $130bn. With sluggish headways, it is expected that this dearth will grow.

At the crafting of Agenda 2063 in 2013, African states were buoyed by what they termed “sustained levels of growth, greater peace and stability and positive movements on human development indicators”.

They candidly acknowledged that these inroads, though positive, were insufficient for Africa to catch up with the rest of the world. Urbanisation was one of the opportunities identified that could use the continent’s positive growth “as a springboard to ensure its transformation and renaissance to meet the people’s aspirations”.

The UN-Habitat in 2014 observed that urban areas are “becoming not just the dominant form of habitat for humankind, but also the engine rooms of human development”.

But if Africa does not build urban areas to support the urbanisation, then it will be a bane - not a boon - for development.

Every year, an estimated 12million young Africans join the labour market.

Most end up in urban areas. If left unchecked and not catered for, the exponential number of frustrated and economically inactive young people will be a hazard to Africa.

The current realities in urban Africa are shocking.

There is a clear paucity of amenities to sustain and develop Africans, especially those below the purview of the middle class.

South Africa demonstrates a clear example of how badly managed urbanisation can spawn opportunistic dangers. Proper sanitation has been elusive to most deprived urban areas.

Another result of urbanisation has been crime. In circumstances where levels of unemployment reach almost 30% among young people, it would be irresponsible not to gird for shocking levels of crime.

Urbanisation seems irreversible, but Africa is ill-prepared for it.

The twin priorities of stability and infrastructure should be the linchpin of intra-African synergy and the continent’s interaction with outside players. The rest of the world seems to have plans for Africa.

These should be used to develop an urban programme and infrastructure that will not only provide employment for the exponential numbers of Africa’s young people, but make out of them a good number of innovative and creative providers of employment.

* Monyae is the director of Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Pretoria News