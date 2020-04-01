We've done well but we can do better

Watching President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his weekly updates to the nation on Monday night on the Covid-19, I wondered about the mental health of our leaders and our people. Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s powerful state of Hesse, committed suicide. Volker Bouffier, the state premier of Hesse state, said Schaefer was worried about “whether it would be possible to succeed in fulfilling the population’s huge expectations, particularly of financial help He apparently couldn’t find a way out”. What does this mean for our own leaders and people facing even stiffer challenges than Germany, Italy, Spain and the US? Ramaphosa conveyed the message to the nation that it would be better to take drastic preventive measures than wait for Covid-19 to ravage our people. Obviously, there is no need to put our leaders and ourselves on suicide watch. It is, however, important to seek an alternative strategy that suits our environment.

It is frightening to ask questions about the availability of beds, ventilators and protective gear.

The economy faces more challenges. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has alluded to the fact that the country might knock at the International Monetary Fund’s door for a financial bailout. It is, therefore, in the interest of all stakeholders in the war against Covid-19 that shielding our people from the pandemic remains the best option.

What are some of the mistakes made in the fight? What is to be done to alleviate the situation? While Ramaphosa and his Cabinet are doing an excellent job in keeping the nation informed, more can be done. The government’s message is competing with an avalanche of fake news. Bring Deputy President David Mabuza on board to provide mid-week updates. This could be coupled with the involvement of other critical role players at provincial and local levels. The top-down approach messaging is working but it could be boosted by other relevant stakeholders within the civil society and the private sector.

At times, people tend to mistrust politicians in favour of religious and traditional leaders. The SABC has sufficient capacity to better translate messages into the 11 official languages, in a simplified fashion.

The funds (R3 billion) our business community pledged for small enterprises is an excellent move. Should the lockdown go beyond 21 days, there will be a need to assist many people with food parcels. This will be a difficult task given the challenge of corruption. The military could assist in ensuring that it is accepted in policed communities. A soldier carrying a food parcel in their hand and a gun on the back could be more welcomed and appreciated by the communities.

The military and police should also be seen to be bringing useful information to communities rather than just enforcing law and order.

Telecom giants such as Vodacom, Cell C and MTN can distribute relevant and vetted information. In countries such as China, technology played a critical role in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

More importantly, it would be vital to consider the expertise of psychologists to ensure that the mental health of communities is prioritised. This is important for our society emerging from the traumatic colonial and apartheid era in which the language of violence occupies a central role.

In the days and months to come, more lessons should be learnt from the pandemic. More priority should and must be put on building a strong public health infrastructure. The days of mimicking Western nations and undermining public health infrastructure in favour of profit-driven health care are gone.

This might not be the only pandemic the world faces. We should never be caught off-guard again.

* Monyae is the director of Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL.