David Monyae Picture: Supplied It has been a trying year the world over. It opened with the world’s two biggest economies still locked in the throes of an economic trade war. Another player of some global standing, the UK, has been fecklessly trying to finesse its divorce deal from the EU. Global growth has been very weak and, according to the IMF, manufacturing activity has slowed down to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis. Growth is projected at 3.2% for 2019 and 3.5% for 2020, which is 0.1% less than the April predictions of the World Economic Outlook. The trade tensions that have compounded this weakness do not only affect economics; they also endanger future prospects for international co-operation. The political changes in the UK and the volatile politics of the US, which will deepen as next year’s election draws near, do not inspire an atmosphere of hope. Africa has had its share of mixed fortunes in 2019. In Algeria and Sudan, long-time leaders were dislodged from power but, sadly, the events ensuing from these changes have done little to inspire hope. In other parts of the continent, such as Malawi, South Africa, Botswana and Nigeria, elections were held, to varying degrees of success. A positive note for Africa is that the continent is bucking the trend of economic growth. The African Development Bank projects Africa’s GDP growth at 4.1% in 2019 and 4.1% in 2020. This year has also seen deepening outside interest in Africa, demonstrated by the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (Ticad) and the inaugural Russia-Africa summit.

This attention offers Africa a unique opportunity to leverage its relations with outside powers. On the other hand, a history of foreign domination and exploitation offers Africa a salutary lesson not to allow the new-found intimacy to be to the detriment of the continent. Of utmost importance to turn the continent’s fortunes is improving internal circumstances of individual African countries.

The internal malaise infecting countries such as South Africa does not bode well for regional or continental fortunes. For South Africa, in particular, its regional and continental reach is such that it cannot allow its economy to slump for any substantial length of time. The country will have to shed its corruption toga with which it has been characterised for the past 10 years.

South Africa also has to realise that the world has moved on from the goodwill that it lavished on the Mandela and Mbeki administrations. At continental level, Africa ought to make a firm decision on whether or not massive foreign commitments to the continent will be negotiated with individual African countries or will be the preserve of the AU.

Through Agenda 2063, AU members agree on what they think the problems besetting the continent are, and they are charting a roadmap on how these problems could be overcome. But there seems to be no clear headway on how the AU could extract terms from non-African partners that have to be subjected to continental oversight rather than national scrutiny.

A pan-Africanist approach would be one that negotiates at continental level. For example, the AU will have to unpack the deals that China, through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is making with Africa. The BRI is a wonderful opportunity that offers a lot of opportunities for Africa’s infrastructure challenges but will offer Africa lopsided benefits if it only benefits countries that have ports.

The same approach should be adopted with the Ticad, and, now Russia. Individual African countries are at a crucial disadvantage when negotiating, single- handedly, with powerful non-Africa suitors.

In numbers, however, there is strength. The greatest achievement Africa registered in 2019 was the signing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

* Monyae is the director for the Centre for Africa – China Studies at the University of Johannesburg.

