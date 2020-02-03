Opportunity for tertiary studies at US colleges and universities









File picture: Pexels Pretoria - Every year, approximately 2000 South African students enrol at US colleges and universities, and another wave of opportunity is coming to the capital this week. The free Study in the US information seminar hosted by EducationUSA will be held on Saturday at EducationUSA, the American Corner inside the Es’kia Mphahlele Library. The seminar aims to assist students in applying for studies at researching tertiary institutes in the US, managing deadlines and studying for language tests. Submitting applications can thus be a daunting experience. The US Mission to South Africa’s team of EducationUSA advisers in Joburg, Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town assists local students with the process, guiding undergraduates and postgraduates alike through the entire application process. EducationUSA then offers accurate, current and comprehensive information about all accredited US higher education institutions through info sessions and individual consultations. It has useful publications for use by anyone interested in studying in the US.

Kerri Spindler-Ranta, cultural affairs officer for exchanges, said their role was to help organise and prepare students for the application process.

“EducationUSA is not a scholarship programme, but the team of advisers walk the extra mile to help eligible South African students apply competitively to US universities and community colleges, and also prepares them by offering workshops on studying and, importantly for many, how to apply for financial aid.”

South African students who have benefited such as Jayna Goldstuck said youth who need guidance should take advantage as she knew how it felt to not be sure of one’s future.

“I wanted to study in America but I was directionless as to how and when to apply. Working with EducationUSA helped me to submit good applications, on time. Without the help of EducationUSA, I am sure I would not have got in,” said the film and television production student at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Another “graduate” of EducationUSA advising, Chatania Meyer, a premed student at the University of Georgia said: “I knew I wanted to study in America and EducationUSA was the starting foundation for me. I would recommend anyone wanting to study in the US to attend an information session and workshops.

“They not only give you an overview of what to expect, and peace of mind, but also help you to improve your time management and comprehension skills, which will prepare you for the rigorous academic curriculum at universities in the US.”

She added: “Applying to US universities with the help of EducationUSA made the application process clearer and allowed me to meet other South African students who were also going to America,” said Karabo Robaya, a Pretoria resident who studied accounting on a full scholarship at Alabama State University.

Pretoria News