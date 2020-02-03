The free Study in the US information seminar hosted by EducationUSA will be held on Saturday at EducationUSA, the American Corner inside the Es’kia Mphahlele Library.
The seminar aims to assist students in applying for studies at researching tertiary institutes in the US, managing deadlines and studying for language tests. Submitting applications can thus be a daunting experience.
The US Mission to South Africa’s team of EducationUSA advisers in Joburg, Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town assists local students with the process, guiding undergraduates and postgraduates alike through the entire application process.
EducationUSA then offers accurate, current and comprehensive information about all accredited US higher education institutions through info sessions and individual consultations. It has useful publications for use by anyone interested in studying in the US.