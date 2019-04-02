THE City of Tshwane’s Rankoto Mpholefole takes members of the media on a tour of the new council chamber at Tshwane House. Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has made new media seating arrangements at its Tshwane House council chamber, it said yesterday. The changes were made in preparation for the State of the Capital Address (Soca) scheduled for Thursday next week.

Last week, council sat in the new state-of-the-art chamber for the first time, two years after the official opening of the R2billion municipal headquarters.

Until last month, council sittings were held at the Sammy Marks Square. Following the debut last week, the Pretoria News reported that the media gallery was not conducive for the media.

Journalists inside the media centre could only see councillors through glass, which made it difficult for them to take pictures. There were only two points to charge laptops and other electronic devices.

But yesterday, the City decided that the general seating area for the public changed places with the media centre. In doing so, the City said it noted with concern the challenges that had been raised by journalists.

The spacious auditorium is fitted with tip-up seats and built-in wooden tables. However, seating designs made it difficult for councillors to stand when they had to address the House last year.

A ruling that they must not stand when speaking was then made.

Acting senior specialist advisory services Rankoto Mpholefole led an orientation tour to familiarise the media with the area designated for them to operate from during Soca.

Mpholefole said the new space would allow the media to get a better view of the councillors when they spoke during the Soca.

He said training on how to use the equipment had been provided before the first sitting last week, but not everyone attended due to other commitments.

“In terms of the survey we have done, it shows that it is very much of an inconvenience, but for Soca they will be seated. We gave training prior to the first sitting, but because it's during a time of elections that some of them couldn't attend due to political work somewhere else.

“But we will give another training date and retrain them before another council sitting.”

The orientation was also aimed at assisting the City in ascertaining if the hi-tech equipment in the chamber spoke to the media's needs, including power supply for gadgets and media devices.

During the first sitting, the new working environment presented challenges to more than 200 councillors, who were still learning how to use the audio devices.

Compared with the old council chamber at Sammy Marks, the new facility boasts a modern look and uses energy-saving lighting.

Furthermore, the purpose of the orientation was to afford the City the opportunity to validate that the technological and logistical needs of broadcast media in particular were well catered for at the new council chamber.

Pretoria News