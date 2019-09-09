JAMES MAHLOKWANE has been named Best Newcomer in the Savanna Comics Choice Awards.

JAMES Mahlokwane made history on Saturday night when he became the first young comedian performing predominantly in vernac to scoop a Savanna Comics Choice Award for Best Newcomer. The multimedia reporter at the Pretoria News, who goes by the stage name Chomi Ya Jeso, was named the winner at the ceremony held at Gold Reef City in Joburg.

The 29-year-old, who originally hails from Burgersfort, is known for cracking jokes in his home language Sepedi. His fans always identify him on stage with his signature coat.

Making jokes in Sepedi comes naturally to him and he was able to use the language to manipulate certain things about life, he said.

For example, he said, he could joke about buying a paraffin from a store or buying one egg from the shop - the jokes which would not really appeal to his target audience if he would tell them in English. The material for his jokes are drawn from things in life that “will not offend other people”.

One of his famous jokes is about how he will not feel sorry for a girlfriend, who broke up with him. Instead, as he pointed out in one of the videos on social media, he would wish only bad luck for his ex-girlfriend.

“I would even go to report her at Eskom that she has illegally connected electricity to her home,” exclaims Ya Jeso in the video.

He said he avoided at all costs making fun about subjects related to politics, religion or xenophobia.

And how does his audience receive his jokes? “I think that they love the fact that my style is different from anyone else's. The wearing of the coat; I think they also love the fact that my jokes can accommodate both the young and people as old as 65 years."

His journey as a comedian started back in 2016 after he jumped on stage once or twice to test the reception of the audience to his style of comedy. “In 2017 that is when I started joking seriously,” he said.

He started to visit platforms, where comedians used vernac to entertain the audience.

Chomi Ya Jeso said he looked up to two of South Africa’s comic giants - Mashabela Galane and Skhumba - for sticking to vernac during performances.

“I think that corporate South Africa must also recognise comedians who perform predominantly in vernac because they speak directly to the audience. About 70% or more of the people in South Africa speak in vernac,” he said.

He attributed his success to hard work and continuing to dream big.

“I think it is all about hard work and working hard as a horse. Work and work and work. It is when you work very hard that your work will be recognised,” he said.

“I was truly humbled and overwhelmed (when I was named the winner). When they announced the name ‘Chomi Ya Chomi’ I was humbled. The feeling can’t be described. I didn’t even know what to say.”

To him, the award is only the beginning of great things to come and he is determined to build on it.

“I want to do a one-man show. The biggest goal is to see myself strong enough to fill up Carnival City’s Big Top Arena,” he said.

Since he started the comedy career, he has headlined famous shows such as Comedy under the Sun, Dinoko Comedy in Mabopane and Limpopo’s Finest Comedy at Emperors Palace.

And how does he describe himself as a comedian? “I am crazy, energetic and punchy,” he said.