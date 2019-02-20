A man does his washing in Jacaranda Park in Sunnyside. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Like an oasis in the desert, it always feels good to be away from the hustle and bustle of the concrete jungle. Nature’s offerings in recreational parks have a therapeutic effect on us and are the antithesis of burn-out.

If we don’t appreciate this amazing healing, we will soon experience self-destruction.

Maria Rametsi, a domestic worker, took time to kick off her shoes, lay back and relax in one of Pretoria’s parks in the 1970s but sadly landed in hospital after being ran over by a racially motivated motorist.

We prayed that this will never happen again.

When we walk our dogs to public spaces, let us put them on leashes and bring along a carry bag to pick up their poo.

And when we finish savouring our eats and drinks, could we please pick up the mess we’ve caused and throw it in the receptacles, which are often provided in strategic positions so that we leave the space in the same condition we found it for others to enjoy as well.

Dogs are by nature wild and would spoil others’ enjoyment if they are left unattended.

Bikes and motor vehicles are meant for roads, not parks.

And wherever people gather to eat and drink there will be a need to urinate and defecate.

Is it asking too much to install a toilet and post a security guard safety and maintenance purposes?

It would be a sad day if a woman was raped or someone was harmed.

Yes, we can choose to act responsibly and share public spaces peacefully and harmoniously.

Thami Zwane

Edenvale