Outcry over 'leniency' of sentence for cop who shot TUT student Katlego Monareng









A FILE picture of Constable John Slender and Captain Joseph Rapoo when they appeared in court following the death of TUT student Katlego Monareng. Slender has been convicted, while the case against Rapoo was dismissed. Oupa Mokoena/ African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The 15-year jail sentence meted out to now former police officer John Slender for shooting and killing Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Katlego Monareng during protests in 2018 was not harsh enough, the PAC has said. Acting Judge Peet Johnson, sitting at the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court, had convicted Slender for Monareng’s murder and the attempted murder of another student. Judge Johnson sentenced Slender on Friday to five years for the attempted murder, but ordered that it run concurrently with the 15-year term for murder. The judge also declared the former constable unfit to possess a firearm. He was stationed at the Soshanguve police station and was part of the police contingency called to respond to the protest action at TUT after scores of students barricaded the entrance to the campus.

During Student Representative Council elections a scuffle broke out after one of the presiding officers overseeing the elections allegedly was caught trying to steal a box containing used ballot papers.

Students wanted to assault him, but the security guards intervened and took him to the control room. Later police were called to intervene.

In his affidavit, the investigating officer said members of the SAPS were trying to exit the TUT north campus when students barricaded the gate.

Captain Joseph Rapoo, the second officer arrested following the tragedy, was released after investigations revealed that the R5 rifle that killed Monareng belonged to Slender.

“The police reported that they fired at the ground with R5 rifles and that when they left no one was injured but police vehicles were damaged,” said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Moses Dlamini at the time.

“The police claimed that they were later informed that a student had been shot and injured. The student died in an ambulance en route to hospital on the R80 road.”

Monareng was a member of he PAC student organisation, the Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania.

The third-year LLB student from Limpopo was shot dead during the student elections at the Soshanguve campus in August 2018.

In a report submitted to Ipid, officers claimed that they aimed their R5 rifles at the ground and that no one had been injured by the time they had left the scene.

The PAC, meanwhile, said that the sentencing was not equivalent to the pain and trauma suffered by its student wing, fellow students and the Monareng family.

“Though justice was finally served, as the case had dragged for some time we feel that harsh sentencing was needed and could have sent a message to law enforcement agencies that their purpose and objective is to protect the community and not to terrorise them,” Justis Majaz Digashu, PAC secretary for youth affairs, said.

He added that the Bushbuckridge community had lost a community leader.

“We demand that all the police officers and their immediate commanders involved in that operation be dismissed with immediate effect. They are not fit to protect and defend our communities.”

He said government must stop risking the lives of communities by appointing “incompetent” officials.

Pretoria News