Pretoria - Tshwane has made an about-turn on the fate of outgoing city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola, who was due to vacate office yesterday. Instead, mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said the City had granted Mosola special leave. “This means the city manager remains in his position until August 31, subject to finalising the separation agreement. The City looks forward to seeing this process to its end in the interest of residents as a priority.”

Meanwhile, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said it had written to MEC Lebogang Maile imploring him to halt payment of any settlement to Mosola.

Maile, the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, has a legislative duty to provide the necessary oversight on municipalities, which has been sorely lacking in the past, Outa spokesperson for local government Michael Holenstein said.

He said the civic rights organisation welcomed the MEC’s instruction to Tshwane to explain the terms of the city manager's departure.

“We believe Tshwane council should suspend the city manager without compensation and institute disciplinary proceedings against him,” said Holenstein.

Mosola is implicated in contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act. He was instrumental in awarding a R12billion contract to consulting firm GladAfrica by incorrectly applying Regulation 32 of the Municipal Supply Chain Management Regulations which is in contravention of the legislation.

The awarding of the contract was investigated on behalf of the City by Bowmans. The preliminary report implicated Mosola, but in terms of his exit agreement, this will be set aside.

In support of the call to intervene, Outa provided the MEC with documents, including copies of Mosola's contract, the City’s separation agreement with him and the Bowmans report.

Holenstein quoted section 173 of the legislation as the basis for action against Mosola. “The act clearly states that an accounting officer of a municipality is guilty of an offence if that accounting officer, deliberately or in a grossly negligent way, fails to take all reasonable steps to prevent corruptive practices in the implementation of the municipality's supply chain management policy.”

Holenstein said Outa believed paying Mosola a golden handshake and making the Bowmans report disappear was a slap in the face for the residents of Tshwane.

The payout was due to be paid yesterday and believed to be at least R8million, based on his contract to January 2022 at his current salary of R3.214m a year. “Communities have a right to be informed about the business of their local council and must demand action against those who have violated the law. These reports cannot merely be swept under the carpet,” said Holenstein. “Instead of rewarding Mosola for contravening the law, the City should be laying criminal charges against the city manager.”

Mosola has twice managed to frustrate council attempts to suspend him. “He even used public money to interdict the tabling of the Bowmans report which allegedly implicates him in wrongdoing.

