Pretoria - A march by outsourced security guards will take place on March 19 to pressure the City of Tshwane to insource at least 3000 of them in the next three years. This was revealed by the Academic Professionals and Staff Association, which represents the interests of workers hired by private contractors.

Its general-secretary, Boitumelo Senokoane, said the march would call on the government to give permanent posts to outsourced workers.

At a media briefing yesterday, he said demonstrators would target the municipality for failing to fulfil its promise to insource security guards.

Last year, the City announced its intention to hire 4000 guards in phases, but that had not materialised.

Senokoane said: “A classic example is that of the DA-led municipality of Tshwane, where there has been a promise of insourcing, yet there has not been a meeting between the outsourced security companies and cleaners, and the municipality representatives.”

He said outsourced workers were aggrieved because the City seemingly excluded them from meetings discussing their fate.

“There have also been meetings and discussions on insourcing by the municipality, yet workers were never part of it, as should have been the case. Even worse, there is no timeframe on when the workers will be insourced and how they will be insourced.”

He said workers would march to Tshwane House to demand permanent appointments before the national elections on May 8. A minimum of 1000 guards must be taken on board every year, he added.

Insourcing turned out to be a contentious issue during the recent council sitting, with the EFF threatening to vote against the adjustment budget tabled by executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa if he was not going to make money available for the permanent employment of security guards.

Mokgalapa said although he supported insourcing, the proposed R42 million to finance it might be insufficient.

Community safety MMC Karen Meyer said the establishment of “in-house security” was on the cards.

She said 4000 guards would be insourced within three years.

The marchers will also target the SAPS and the Health Department.

Senokoane said it boggled the mind why “any government department or municipality should be guarded by private security”.

“We therefore will march to SAPS to demand the insourcing of all the securities and cleaners in all SAPS buildings,” he said.

“We are demanding that all securities and cleaners in government hospitals be insourced. The Department of Health must realise that hospitals must be serviced by loyal staff members, but how do you expect that from outsourced workers?” Senokoane asked.

